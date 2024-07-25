Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Are on Fire, Joking Through Spicy Wings Pain in Hilarious Hot Ones

YouTube

"Hugh has never felt physical pain, so for him as a pampered starlet, this is important, an important rite of passage," Reynolds joked, before later sharing the absolutely bonkers original idea for the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) took on the wings of death on the latest episode of Hot Ones -- and unfortunately, the two couldn't use their superpowers to help them get through the pain. So they turned to the next best thing: humor and the power of friendship.

On Thursday's episode of the popular YouTube series, hosted by Sean Evans, the actors answered questions about their life, careers, and more while attempting to eat progressively spicier hot wings.

And it was as incredibly chaotic as one would expect!

Check out the biggest takeaways and hilarious moments from the epic interview, below.

Original 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Film Idea Was Bonkers

The pair were, of course, promoting the upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine, in which the titular Marvel characters are played by Reynolds and Jackman, respectively.

When asked when Jackman realized Wolverine's "potential" to be the "perfect straight man in a double act comedy," the 55-year-old said, "Literally the moment I saw Deadpool 1. That's when everything came flushing to me."

"I was like, 'These two characters have to be together.' And I literally had announced my retirement three days before," he continued. "I was like, 'Curses! Curses!"

"It took us six years to get there but we got there," he added.

Meanwhile, like any Marvel film, especially one this huge, the surprises, including cameos, are kept under wraps for as long as possible. When Evans asked Reynolds and Jackman about their thoughts on "leaks," including when they're a "good thing" or "bad for the project," Reynolds shared his surprise that more leaks haven't come out, before revealing the hilarious -- and very bizarre -- original premise for Deadpool & Wolverine.

"I'm shocked that we managed to get through this without some of our biggest surprises, ending up -- even being hypothesized -- online," Reynolds said. "Man, it's hard to keep a secret."

"I've never talked about this before," he continued. "The original idea with this movie was to shoot a fake movie called Alpha Cop, that was intentionally bad. I even had one of the posters made. It was about two guys who are sharing one brain, and together they make the ultimate cop. And the poster says Alpha Cop: two cops, one brain, all balls. And it was meant to be kind of, like, horrible. Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend, and five minutes into the movie, the Marvel logo would flip up, and it would actually be Deadpool & Wolverine."

"The problem ... if you managed to get right down to the last minute, and it gets blown," he added. "It would be heartbreaking. So I don't know. But we've been lucky on this one."

Jackman, meanwhile, gave an example of a bad leak, recalling how 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine was leaked online about a week before the film was set to be released. He said about 10 million people saw the leaked cut.

Ryan and Hugh's Unusual Pre-Hollywood Jobs

As usual, Evans went to the vault for some interesting questions and never-before-heard facts, including the unusual jobs Reynolds and Jackman had before they became famous.

Reynolds recalled working as a forklift driver at a grocery store in Vancouver, revealing that he "crushed [his] ankles a few times." Jackman, meanwhile, shared that he was previously a clown-for-hire, despite not having any skills.

"I literally rented a clown outfit…and we had no skills, literally no skills…I broke my rule, and I did an 8-year-old's party," he recalled. I always knew they were going to find me out and he found me out and this kid yelled to his mom, 'Mom, this clown is crap!' And I was like, 'Shut up, kid.'"

He added that since he could juggle, he grabbed some eggs and cracked them on his head. "I was like, 'Yeah, well what about that?'" Jackman said. "And [the kid] was like, 'That's funny!' So I just kept cracking [eggs]. And then they just jumped on top of me. And that's it. That's the last time I was Coco the Clown."

Ryan Comes in Hot with the Marketing

When the two reached the fourth hot sauce, Hot Ones' Los Calientes, Reynolds took it upon himself to make it known that it was the brand's own hot sauce.

"This is some in-house product placement, called Hot Ones, and may I say that this out of all of the [hot sauces] is really one of the best hot sauces that I think I've ever seen before. You can order yours, of course, online or at your local retailer."

"I feel like I could make love like Thor. Really, this is the one," he said, to which Jackman chimed in, "Sean, I don't feel safe."

Reynolds continued to give a shoutout to the hot sauce throughout the entire interview.

Hugh Can't Handle the Heat

Of course, it wouldn't be Hot Ones without some suffering. Both Reynolds and Jackman struggled, but the latter definitely appeared to be more physically affected, with the heat causing the Australian actor to cry, shake, sweat, and laugh controllably.

When they reached the sixth hot sauce, kicking off the second half of the challenge, things took a turn for the worse.

"It tastes angry," Jackman said, to which Reynolds added. "It does. You know what I'm gonna eat? A bag of rusty razors that's what I'm gonna eat."

Jackman appeared delirious, and couldn't stop laughing. "I'm just saying words now," Reynolds said after attempting to answer Evans' question. "That's f--ked me up."

"That's f--ked me up too," Jackman agreed, as he started to cry. "Tears are coming! Tears are good. Real men cry."

After the next wing, Jackman, who was having a giggle fit, showed off his sweaty armpit to the camera. "It started! It started. The pits are going."

"Hugh has never felt physical pain so for him as a pampered starlet, this is important, an important rite of passage," Reynolds said. "Your next role is going to be amazing."

When the pair reached wing eight -- the infamous sauce known as Da'Bomb Beyond Insanity -- Jackman, now fully in tears, said he "may have "reached my limit."

"I'm in trouble," he said, before expressing his shock that his costar was doing much better than him.

Reynolds and Jackman were then tasked with playing a game, in which they were given paddles with a Canadian flag on one side and the Australian flag on the other, and had to choose one of their respective native countries to answer a question, such as which country makes the best films.

They attempted to play the game while continuing to struggle with the heat. Jackman even accused Evans of giving them ice cream with "f--king chili in it."

For the final wing, instead of adding an extra dab as most guests do, Reynolds had the brilliant idea of adding a few dabs of Da'Bomb on top, and his costar -- who gagged in response -- joined in.

Jackman danced in celebration that they had completed the challenge, but his pal reminded him that there were likely some scary side effects coming later, particularly due to Da'Bomb.

"It's a war crime in a bottle and it becomes worse and worse," Reynolds said.

It's All Love

After they successfully tackled the wings of the death, Reynolds and Jackman opened up about their friendship, and sweetly praised one another.

"For somebody who tends to, I tend to overfunction a bit, right?" Reynolds said. "I think anxiety takes me to a place where I sort of overprepare, overfunction, overbook myself, all of those things. Working with someone who is as contentious, when we are together, outside of our public persona, taking the piss out of each other, most of our conversations are very vulnerable."

"I will re-enact this whole thing with crude sock puppets to my therapist," he joked, before asking Jackman if he can "talk about me."

"Ryan is 47. ... In love, great father, great family, great family, loves his job, loves his work, and I don't have anything -- apart from making me do this and he said if you don't I'm gonna just disparage you and make fun of you and tell all of Australia that you just didn't have the guts and Canada is better -- but apart from that, I have nothing," Jackman said. "There's nothing [bad to say]."