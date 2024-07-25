Woman Says She Was on Drugs When She Killed Son, Left Another in Highway Ditch: Video

Meridian Police Department

Aaliyah Jack was found at a train station in Mississippi after police in Louisiana connected the body of a four-year-old found in a lake behind a welcome center to a toddler found alive and crawling in a ditch along the highway.

After being charged with killing her four-year-old son Legend Dary and abandoning his one-year-old brother Kingtrail in a ditch along the highway in Lake Charles, Louisiana, 25-year-old Aaliyah Jack has admitted to the crimes.

She was picked up at a train station in Meridian, Mississippi after a call from a family member tentatively identified the boy found in a lake behind the Vinton Welcome Center on July 8.

The following day, a truck diver spotted his one-year-old brother crawling toward the highway in a ditch. He was dubbed a "miracle baby" by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Gary "Stitch" Guillory after surviving two days in the elements on his own.

A warrant was issued for Jack's arrest for failure to report a missing child. Now, she's confessed to the murder of her older son, and abandonment of the second.

When she was being escorted into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on July 20, after having been extradited from Mississippi, a reporter for KPLC asked her, "What happened to your children that day?"

"Yeah, I had did that to them," she said.

When asked why she abandoned her child on the highway, she replied, "I'm not sure. I was under the influence of drugs."

Her bond is currently set at $9.1 million. In addition to the original two counts of failure to report a missing child, Jack has also been charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile.

Kingtrail is in state custody. Jack was with charged with second degree murder for the death of her four-year-old son, and cruelty to a juvenile for what happened to her one-year-old.

Jack's mother Conswella detailed her final exchanges with her daughter ahead of the horrific loss of one of her grandchildren and abandonment of another. She said they met up on Saturday, July 6, but her daughter then fled with the kids. She tried repeatedly to call her, but never got a return call.

On Sunday, she did get one message from Aaliyah. "She sent me a picture of a car in some bushes that kind of looked like it was wrecked," Conswella told the outlet. "I was confused, so I called, called and called, and could not reach her."

Legend's paternal grandmother, Dion Polk, told KPLC that he'd been living with her since May. She last saw him on July 6 when she dropped him off with his maternal grandmother to attend a funeral. That's when, per Conswella, Jack took off with the kids.

It was Polk who called authorities and told them she believed the body found behind the Vinton visitor's center was her grandson.