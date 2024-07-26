Blake Lively Responds After Taylor Swift Calls Ryan Reynolds 'My Godkids' Sperm Donor'

Getty

Swift's social media post also includes a sweet message for Reynolds' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' co-star, Hugh Jackman.

Blake Lively is giving it up for Taylor Swift following her tongue-in-check comment about Ryan Reynolds being her "godkids' sperm donor."

After Swift took to her Instagram Stories to share both a heartfelt and hilarious anecdote about seeing Reynolds' hard work pay off for his and Hugh Jackman's new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, Lively, thanked her best friend for "honoring my guy(s)."

"I couldn't have said it better myself," Lively wrote over a repost of Swift's original Instagram Story Thursday. "Which is unsurprising given that I have 14 less Grammys and not a single sold out stadium world tour."

Instagram

In the Tortured Poets Department artist's tribute to Reynolds and Jackman, Swift gushed about watching "one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness and magic into this film."

She continued, "He's created the best work of his life, and the film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality and an abs sandwich."

"I don't know how he did it," Swift added before jokingly directing the tribute to Jackman.

"But that’s just Hugh!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself, Jackman, Reynolds, Lively and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy at an October 2023 Kansas City Chiefs game. "These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave."

That sperm donor bit? Well, Swift saved the best for last, giving Reynolds a special shoutout towards the end of her tribute to him, Jackman and the film.

"Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!" she quipped, referencing Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine character as well as his role as Lively's husband and the father of their four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, 17 months.

Reynolds revealed the name of his and Lively's fourth baby while speaking at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere at the Lincoln Center in New York City Monday after keeping the child's name a secret for some time.

Ahead of making the big reveal, Reynolds jokingly said they were waiting on Swift to "tell us what the child's name will be" before sharing the news with the world.

"We always wait for Taylor," Reynolds told Savannah Guthrie during a May interview on Today. "And I'll say this, we're still waiting, so Taylor, let's maybe start [on that], you know. She's a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy's not a word I'd attach to Taylor."