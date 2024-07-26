Shwayze Talks New Single with Wiz Khalifa, Who Got Out of Romania Just In Time to Film Video (Exclusive)

Getty/Ineffable Records

Shwayze also revealed Wiz's non-negotiables for any video shoot, and revealed the BTS details about the birth of his second child, which coincided with the shoot for 'Smoke Too Soon.'

Shwayze got his dream collab and it came just in time.

TooFab spoke with the "Corona and Lime" singer about partnering with Wiz Khalifa for his new single, "Smoke Too Soon," off his upcoming album, Shwaycation, and revealed the one condition Wiz had when it came to shooting the music video.

"This is one of those collaborations that fans have literally be hitting me up about forever like, 'Yo, you gotta do something with Wiz, like, 'Oh my God.' For me to give that to them, first of all just feels incredible. Wiz, himself, is the man," Shwayze said before revealing how the dream collab came to be.

"I sent him a couple of ideas. I didn't hear anything and was like, 'Alright, I'm not going to bug him, whatever, cool, like, man's busy, I get it,'" Shwayze said. "And then I sent him the 'Smoke Too Soon' idea when we dropped. And he didn't respond. But like a day or two later, I just had the verse, and I was like, 'Ooh I like that.' So that was really cool, and he's just a good guy."

The single dropped July 12, with its release coinciding with a headline-making incident for Wiz, who got arrested in Romania after he reportedly smoked weed onstage while performing at the Beach Please! Festival.

Perfect timing? Shwayze sure seems to think so, telling TooFab, "I guess they let him out right away, so we can all laugh about it, but perfect timing for the song for sure."

And truly perfect timing indeed, as his release allowed Wiz to not only return to the states for the birth of his second child, a baby girl named Kadence with girlfriend Aimee Aguilar on July 17, but to also shoot the visual for "Smoke Too Soon," which Shwayze said they filmed on the 19th.

"We shot the video on Friday of last week, this last weekend, and he literally flew in and had his baby and then left the hospital to come do the video with us, and then go back and pick his baby up," Shwayze shared. "And I'm like, 'Yo, you're just cool as s--t, bro.' He's a cool dude. He showed up."

"The fans have been loving it, the numbers have been going really crazy and it's been really positive reception, so all good things man, I cant complain," he added of the song itself.

That one conditional? If you haven't guessed by now, it's that Wiz has to be able to smoke, no matter the location of the video shoot, and so Shwayze made sure the "Black and Yellow" rapper got his wish.

"Another funny thing I love about Wiz, he's himself wherever he's at, and even for this situation, when I booked the location we were shooting, it was a doughnut shop and Wiz's team was like, 'Number one thing you have to know about Wiz is he has to have a smoke no matter where it is,'" Shwayze shared. "So we hit up the doughnut shop like, 'Yo, we're going to have to smoke in here just letting you guys know.' They were kind of tripping, but anyway, it's hilarious I love that."

In addition to to the album, Shwayze is also headed out on tour this fall. As for what he's looking forward to most, he told TooFab he's just excited to play all his new music for the fans.

"I got a lot of bangers in this new one. I'm a full, entertainer. I'm not one of those artists like, 'You have to listen to my whole new album,' and that's it, no, we're still going to play old bangers," he explained. "I think that makes it cool, so I can play my whole catalog of a plethora of things, [but] these new songs do feel really good."

While he doesn't like picking favorites, if he did have to select the tracks he likes best off his new album, Shwayze said he has a few, and they change from time to time.

"For me, which is actually a sign of the album, for me it's changed a few times. But right now, it's the next single I have coming out called 'West Coast,'" Shwayze teased. "It's with this other band called Common Kings and this Caribbean artist named Kes, and it's just a vibe, man. I like that right now, but 'Smoke Too Soon,' is a favorite of mine, and 'Single for the Summer' literally is like my jam, I bump that s--t hard."

While his focus is on music at the moment, the reggae artist has crossed over onto the screen recently, landing roles on TV shows like Abbott Elementary and Lincoln Lawyer.

And though he couldn't say much about what he's working on next, the acting bug has definitely bitten him, with Shwayze telling TooFab that it's quickly become his second love.

"I actually have a project that I am developing right now. That's all I can tell you, but I do have a project right now that I'm really stoked about and I absolutely love acting. As far as genres, I'm an open book," he said. "I think that as a consumer of cinema, I think that I lean towards drama a bit. I like drama, I like a bit of fantasy. I also want to play a detective; I want to play all kinds of things, honestly. I love being on set, I love the creative flow on set because you're literally on set with hundreds of people all focusing towards the same goal... so I just like the energy. "I'm hoping to do a lot more, actively going on auditions -- keep your fingers crossed!"