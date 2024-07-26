Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Defends Olivia Culpo's Wedding Dress After Criticism of Her Own

Getty

Amurri's message to Culpo - who was flogged on social media for her conservative wedding gown - comes after she received backlash for her own wedding fit.

Eva Amurri, actress and daughter of famed movie icon Susan Sarandon, is responding to backlash she received over her wedding dress, while supporting another new bride's look.

In a post shared to her blog, Happily Eva After, Amurri got real about how the hateful comments she got for showing cleavage at her June 29 wedding day left her feeling "picked apart."

"I've always been naturally very large-chested, and my breast size fluctuates with my weight (as real breasts often do)," Amurri wrote.

She continued, I am a mom of three and breastfed all three kids, so the size fluctuation only continued over the past 10 years. Are my breasts the same perkiness they were at 20 years old before they sustained human life three times over? Definitely not. Do I care? Some days more than others. But my body isn't something I'm ashamed of."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Amurri went on to explain that she went into every dress fitting appointment with a vision and wanted to wear something sexy but also elegant that would "celebrate" her body and all it's been through.

Tying the knot with chef Ian Hock, Amurri wore a Kim Kassas gown that featured a corseted, built-in bustier style bodice, which she paired with a dramatic veil.

"It had never occurred to me that people I don't even know would find my body so offensive, and especially that they would care so much about what I would choose to wear on my own wedding day," she added.

Amurri's post was inspired in part by the polar opposite backlash Olivia Culpo -- who also got married on June 29 -- faced for her bridal gown, with many calling it too "conservative" for the model and social media influencer.

"It's impossible to be a woman," Amurri noted in the heartfelt post, before commenting on Culpo's nuptials, which she called "absolutely perfect."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"She had done what she had set out to do, and her day was absolutely perfect for her and for her new husband," Amurri added. "When I looked at the images of Olivia on her wedding day (and I don't know her at all by the way), I wasn't seeing how right or wrong her dress would be for ME, I was seeing a woman who was stepping gracefully and with power into the next chapter of her life -- and who was doing it on her own terms, on HER DAY."

Culpo was equally taken aback by the backlash she received over her Dolce & Gabbana gown, telling People, she was "definitely very surprised" about the discourse surrounding her dress and her comments about it, after she told Vogue, "I didn't want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form."

"I feel like I personally like to give people the benefit of the doubt. And unfortunately, I feel like the words I said were spun out of context to fit an agenda that I did not have," Culpo told the outlet. "I loved every part of my wedding because I love my husband and the people we got to celebrate that day with. The choices that I made are because I wanted to feel like they're choices I could be proud of in 50 years. And that's it."

Amurri ended her lengthy blog post lamenting over how it seems that it's impossible to be a woman without having to dodge unachievable beauty standards.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I think about my daughter's generation and shudder at the thought that they are growing up at a time when women’s bodies are STILL such a battle ground," she wrote, referring to her 10-year-old daughter Marlowe.

She continued, "And not only their bodies, but their minds! Their wardrobes! Their sensibilities! How do we expect to gain power and equality when we won’t even let each other live our best lives?! Why is one woman' s vision so threatening to somebody they've never met?"