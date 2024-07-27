Macy Gray Reveals Ozempic Experience, Teases Drama with Tyler Posey on Surreal Life (Exclusive)

MTV

The "I Try" singer shares her thoughts on the antidiabetic medication, and its growing popularity in Hollywood for its weight loss benefits, while also addressing what "triggered" her feud with Posey.

Macy Gray is opening up about her experience with Ozempic.

In an interview with TooFab at the virtual junket for MTV's Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, the singer revealed why she wasn't a fan of Ozempic, the brand name for semaglutide, which is one of the antidiabetic drugs that has gained popularity among celebrities for its weight loss benefits.

"My body didn't take it well, but I've seen people [who], you know, have taken it, are taking it and are doing just fine and, you know, really happy about the results," said Gray, 56.

"I think it's just a subjective thing, you know, some things work for people that don't work for others," she added.

Gray is not the first star who admitted that Ozempic didn't work for them or had a negative experience.

It's worth noting that semaglutide -- and other antidiabetic medications that have been used for weight loss, such as Monjauro (tirzepatide) -- come with a list of possible side effects, including nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and constipation.

One of the scenes teased in the trailer for Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets revealed Gray had to be hospitalized, but the clip did not provide further details.

When TooFab asked the "I Try" singer if her hospitalization was related to Ozempic, she said viewers will have to watch the show to find out.

In addition to Gray, the show also stars Kim Zolciak, Chet Hanks, Tyler Posey, Ally Brooke, O.T. Genasis, Josie Canseco, and Johnny Weir.

Gray and Posey were the first two cast members to get into some drama on the show, with two butting heads during Tuesday's season premiere.

Before they got into it, Gray and Posey appeared to quickly become friends, with the latter even making the former some soup when she wasn't feeling well. However, things took a turn when the group went to play a game of Uno.

Posey received a text with a task for the cast, with the group being told to recall their childhoods. The Teen Wolf star agreed to go first, and began to open up, but he continued to get cut off by Gray, who was annoyed because she wanted to play UNO not "be in therapy."

"I'm at a loss here," Posey said, to which Gray replied, "Nobody cares."

Posey -- who was visibly upset -- got up and said he didn't want to play the game anymore, to which Gray claimed she was "joking."

While speaking with TooFab, Gray admitted that she can't remember what exactly ignited the drama between her and Posey.

"It was such a in the moment kind of thing. You know, everybody was just arriving ... I think everybody was excited," she said. "We all knew we were on camera and, you know, we were all around people [who] we admire. So it was a lot going on internally for everybody."

"I don't really ... Everybody keeps bringing it up. I don't really totally remember," she continued, adding that she doesn't "really know" what "triggered" her or Posey. "I just know we were just all in our feelings."

"You know, Chet was talking about his childhood," Gray said, referring to Hanks opening up about his experience growing up as Tom Hanks' son. "It was a lot going on, and I was trying to play cards, you know what I mean?"

As for being an apparent diehard fan of UNO, she joked, "It's a Midwest thing, you know. Cards, and rollerskating, and football. We do not play with that s--t!"

Despite the drama, the Grammy winner only had good things to say about Posey.

"Tyler's a really, really interesting guy," she told TooFab. "He's fun. He's super honest about who he is. So, you know, it was just really, I really liked getting to know him."

However, when asked if she and Posey are on good terms now, Gray remained tight-lipped.

"You gotta watch the show. You gotta watch the show, girl," she said.