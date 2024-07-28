Jennifer Garner Stuck in Elevator for an Hour at First Comic-Con: 'I Could Use a Deadpool'

Instagram

The Elektra actress was in need of a superhero herself as she attended her first ever Comic-Con and got stuck in an elevator, sharing several videos to her Instagram from the embarrassing Saturday situation.

There's no place filled with more excitement and energy than Comic-Con International in San Diego. There's no place with less excitement and energy than one of its elevators, but that's where Jennifer Garner got stuck.

The Elektra actress was marking her first-ever Comic-Con and, well, it was certainly memorable. She did get to be part of a huge moment at Comic-Con, but she definitely spent more time in the elevator than she did up on the stage hearing the screams of a stunned crowd.

With her trademark self-deprecation and down-to-earth social media presence, Garner shared her elevator experience with several video clips shared to her Instagram page.

**Marvel Spoiler Alert for why she was there in the first place**

"Hey guys we're stuck on this elevator," she told her fans in the first of seven updates. "I could use a Wolverine. I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone."

**Spoiler alert**, those specific superhero shout-outs were certainly no mistake, either, as Garner shocking reprised her Elektra role as one of many, many multiversal shout-outs in Deadpool & Wolverine. All of the cameo actors were trotted out on-stage for the film's premiere, while the entire movie was screened for thousands of fans -- so spoilers are pretty much everywhere at this point!

"Thanks for having us here. My first Comic-Con," Garner lamented in her first elevator clip.

In future updates, Garner could be seen sitting in the corner of the elevator talking about how "toasty" it is inside the elevator. By the 40-minute mark, the actress had the group, who were apparently all part of her entourage, joining in a rousing rendition of "99 Bottles of Beer."

In one honest moment, Garner revealed just how busy celebrity lives can be as she admitted, "I thought we were in Vegas." It just goes to show how hectic things can get when you're flowing from one commitment to the next -- and when you have people to handle all of the arrangements.

As Garner captured the moment, a full one hour and 12 minutes into their ordeal, emergency responders finally got the elevator door open and they were able to escape.