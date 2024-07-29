Jennie Garth Shares How Daughters Feel About Renewed Friendship with Ex Peter Facinelli

Getty

Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli have gotten to a good place more than 10 years after their divorce, and no one could be happier about it than their three daughters.

Garth, 52, and Facinelli, 50, who share daughters Luca, 27, Lola 21, and Fiona 17, finalized their divorce in 2013 after 12 years of marriage. After co-parenting away from the spotlight, the pair reunited on Garth's I Choose Me podcast for a candid conversation about how they have navigated life together after their divorce.

Speaking about the reunion in a recent interview with People, Garth said she was hopeful she could impart some of the wisdom she learned through her divorce on others going through the same thing.

"I have people in my life who are going through divorce and struggling so much with it, and I feel like I have wisdom to impart on them now that I have some distance and I've gone through all of the emotions post-divorce," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum explained. "I just really wanted to provide some, maybe, inspiration to people that are in the dark place of divorce and let them see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel if you choose to see it."

She continued, "That's what Peter and I ultimately wanted more than anything was to have our friendship back and be able to co-parent in a healthier way because we had been doing it all wrong for a while."

Even though Garth is now married to Dave Abrams and Facinelli is engaged to and shares son Jack Cooper with Lily Anne Harrison, Garth and Facinelli have continued to spend time together alongside their daughters, and even reunited recently for a "family day out."

In a post shared by Garth the sweet family reunion saw the blended bunch on a boat, including shots of Facinelli's partner and son, Harrison and Cooper.

Fans in the comments showed their support and adoration for their example of positive co-parenting and blending of families. One fan commented "This is the positivity that we should all strive for, it isn’t easy, but it is worth it!"

Garth concluded her caption joking "I'm still in shock that nobody was pushed overboard!" and thanked Facinelli for organizing the family's day out.

Thinking about how far she's come with Facinelli, the What I Like About You alum told People she's "so proud."