Vermont Man, 23, Accused of Sexually Assault, Murder & Burning of 82-Year-Old Woman: Authorities

Vermont State Police

The suspect, Darren Martell, was already in custody for allegedly masturbating in public when aggravated murder charges were added; police say he was called "psychotic" by those who know him.

A 23-year-old Vermont man already behind bars for lewd and lascivious conduct has been charged with the murder of an 82-year-old woman.

Darren Martell was hit with an aggravated murder charge in the death of Enosburgh resident Roberta Martin, while he was in custody at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.

Per Vermont State Police, authorities wanted to speak with Martell about Martin's death when they spotted him "in a wooded area" near a local school and "observed him masturbating along the edge of a public walking path." He allegedly "ran into the woods" as detectives approached him, before the school went into lockdown and he was located a short time later.

He was initially charged with lewd and lascivious conduct, before the aggravated murder charge was added Thursday. Martell pleaded not guilty to murder on Friday.

State Police began their investigation into Martin's death earlier this month, after the victim's daughter asked for a welfare check when she couldn't reach her mother on July 17, according to court docs viewed by My NBC 5. Cops reportedly found duct tape on the bedroom floor, "dolly cart" tracks leading off the property and other "abnormal" signs in the home.

Per VT Digger, citing an arrest affidavit, police later found human remains which "appeared to be burned" while following up on a tip from an acquaintance of Martell -- who was reportedly living in a camper on a nearby property. Tests confirmed the remains belonged to Martin, while a sperm sample from the body allegedly came up as a match for Martell.

In the docs, Deputy State Attorney Diane Wheeler alleged that Martell "on or about July 17, 2024, was then and there a person who murdered another human being while perpetrating sexual assault, to wit: unlawfully killed Roberta Martin."

A public defender representing Martell on Friday reportedly said in court, "While there is a probable cause for a sexual act based on the DNA, within the four corners of the affidavit there's no evidence of non-consensual sex." The judge, however, still felt there was enough information provided to support the aggravated murder charge.

The affidavit also claimed those who know Martell referred to him as "psychotic" and "for sure capable of killing someone." He also allegedly has a history of torturing animals ... and asked his partner's grandmother to give him an alibi if needed. It was his partner's sister who reportedly called Vermont State Police, believing he could be a person of interest.