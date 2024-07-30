Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Rossdale Makes Music Debut at Blake Shelton's Bar

Getty

Following in his big brother, Kingston's footsteps, Gwen Stefani's 15-year-old son, Zuma Rossdale, took the stage for his country music debut at his stepdad's bar.

Music just runs through their veins in the Stefani-Shelton household.

Saddling up at Ole Red bar in Nashville, Tennessee, Zuma performed for the performed for the crowd, with Shelton beaming with pride and excitement as he introduced Zuma to the audience, and welcomed him out with a cheer.

Shelton also took a seat on a stool across the stage from Zuma as he played, watching as his stepson strummed his guitar, delivering a soulful and confident country performance.

Dressed in a cowboy hat, jeans and boots, Zuma fit right in at Ole Red, as he put his showed off just what he can do.

Viewers were super impressed with Zuma's musical skills and moved by how proud Shelton looked.

"Zuma sounds great! And Blake grinning ear to ear!" wrote one commenter, with another calling Shelton "a great stepdad."

The son of Stefani and Bush frontman, Gavin Rossdale, Zuma is the No Doubt singer's second child to perform at one of Shelton's establishments, with 18-year-old son Kingston hitting the stage to show off his voice at Ole Rode's Tishomingo, Oklahoma location. In addition to Zuma and Kingston, Stefani and Rossdale share 10-year-old son Apollo, and while he hasn't joined his big brothers on stage just yet, we have a sneaky suspicion he's next in line.

In April, Entertainment Tonight spoke with Shelton about his role as a stepfather and how he's fully accepted his wife's three boys as his own.

While he has known the boys since 2014, Shelton officially took on the title of stepdad in July 2021 when he and Stefani tied the knot, less than 12 months after he popped the question.

Shelton told ET that Kingston, Zuma and Apollo have changed him "in every possible way."