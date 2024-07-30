Lily Allen Revealed James Corden Was a 'Beg Friend' and 'Flirtatious' Towards Her When They Met

Getty

Lily Allen has revealed that she beleives James Corden was originally a "beg friend" to her.

On the latest episode of the singer's podcast Miss Me? Allen opened up about her history dealing with people who were looking for ways to connect with people who aren't interested.

Co-host Miquita Oliver described a "beg friend" as: "kind of a latching on, jumping onto s---. You can smell it a mile off."

Allen then further described the slang term, "You know when someone contacts you, and then you don't respond to that thing, and then a couple days later they'll send you a message? Like, 'Just following up on this.' It’s like, I know. That's why I ignored you, and when you keep following up, that’s the begging," she said.

"Yeah, James Corden was a bit of a beg friend for me," Allen said with no hesitation as Oliver laughed into the mic. The singer's surprise response came after a fan question asking if she'd ever had any "actually famous" beg friends.

"James came on my chat show [Lily Allen and Friends in 2008] and was very flirtatious with me, and we sort of made friends, and I introduced him to a group of my friends," Allen explained.

"And I don't really remember it because that whole period of time was a bit hazy but I believe he wrote about it in his book that I was leading him on or something which I definitely wasn't," Allen further recalled of her time spent with the former Late Late Show host.

The 39-year-old and her co-host Oliver then couldn't agree on how long they spent time with 45-year-old Corden, with Oliver insisting it was only a week or a month.

"Mmm I think in his mind it was maybe a bit longer," Allen said.

"I’d say if I've ever had a famous beggy friend it was James Corden, back in the day. He’s not begging me anymore. I'm not begging him either," said Allen with a laugh. "I can’t do anything for him now. He’s good."

Despite discussing Corden's time as a "beg friend," the pair also admitted they too have acted like a "beg friend" at one point or another in their careers.

While Oliver insisted that part of her life was over, Allen said she is still acting like a "beg friend" to a fellow UK songstress.

Allen said she "would beg friend Charli XCX," before admitting, "I have been beg friending Charli XCX."