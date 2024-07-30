Ozzy Osbourne Apologizes to Britney Spears After He Slammed Her Dancing Videos

YouTube/Getty

"I really do apologize. I love you, and I think you're beautiful," the rocker shared on his family's podcast after he previously said that he was "fed up" with Britney's dance videos.

Ozzy Osbourne is sharing a message for Britney Spears.

On the latest episode of his family's The Osbournes podcast, the rocker apologized to the pop star after he criticized the dance videos she often posts on social media, saying he was "fed up" with them.

"I'm so sorry for making that comment," said Ozzy, 72. "However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same f--kng dance every day. Change a few movements."

His daughter, Kelly, 39, shared more of a compliment for Britney. "Alright -- I was gonna say, Britney, never stop dancing," she said. "I love your dancing. It makes you so happy, and I'm sorry if any of us offended you."

Meanwhile, Sharon, 71, also chimed in, saying she likes "Britney a lot," to which Ozzy replied, "I love Britney Spears, but it's the same dance every day."

"No, sometimes she has knives," Kelly joked, referring to Britney's infamous knife dance video.

Ozzy again offered his apologies to Britney. "I really do apologize," he said. "I love you, and I think you're beautiful."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

This comes a few weeks after the Black Sabbath member slammed Britney's dance videos.

On a July 16 episode of The Osbournes podcast, Ozzy and his family were discussing TikTok dances, to which the musician brought up Britney.

"I'm fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube," he said, to which Sharon said her husband was referring to Britney's "dancing."

"Every f---ing day ... It’s sad, very, very sad," Ozzy explained. "It's sad, very, very sad."

Kelly chimed in, saying, "I know. I feel so sorry for her."

Britney, 42, hit back at Ozzy and his family's comments on Instagram.

The "Toxic" singer shared a post on Instagram, in which she also defended actress Kate Beckinsale from trolls attacking her appearance and outfit choices. Britney gushed over Beckinsale's film, Serendipity, as well as her British accent, before coming to her defense.

"I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content," Britney wrote, before praising some of Beckinsale's clapbacks.