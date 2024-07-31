Bruce Willis & Emma Heming's Daughters Evelyn and Mabel Look So Big In New Video

Getty

"You know what they say…." Emma says about her and Bruce Willis' kids growing up so fast.

Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis' daughters are growing up quickly -- and she has the video to prove it.

The British/American model posted an Instagram reel -- set to Frank Sinatra's "Theme From New York, New York" remixed with instrumentals from Jay Z and Alicia Keys "Empire State of Mind" -- showing just how big daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, have gotten in a just a few years.

The video began with the sister duo walking the New York City streets as tots, arm-in-arm and holding hands. That then cut to another, current, clip showing the definitely-taller pair exploring the Big Apple once again in the present day.

"Don't blink cause you just might miss it 👧🏼👧🏽," Emma, 46, captioned her reel.

Emma and Bruce first met in 2007 and tied the knot nearly two years later in Turks & Caicos on March 21, 2009. Bruce also shares Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis, 33, and Tallulah Willis, 30, with his ex-wife Demi Moore, 61.

Some fans in the comments noted how "time goes by so fast" about the couple's children growing up quickly. Emma reposted the reel to her Instagram Story and wrote "You know what they say….," seeming to reference those "time flies" comments.

Other commenters pointed out the daughters resemblance to her and Bruce, 69, saying Mabel, who is a brunette like her mom, is a "mini-Emma" and Evelyn, who is a blonde like her dad, is a "mini-Bruce."

Along with Emma's roles of mother and wife, she is also the Die Hard actor's caregiver amid his health battle with frontotemporal dementia.

When sharing his diagnosis with fans on Instagram she wrote, "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

In May, the "Sixth Sense" star's wife took to Instagram to share a story about the pair's youngest daughter that brought her to tears when she first heard it straight from the child's mouth.

"So I have to tell you this story and I'm going to try to do it without crying, because when Evelyn told me this story I was an absolute puddle," Willis explained in the video. "So Evelyn says to me the other day, 'Did you know that people with dementia can become severely dehydrated?' I said, 'I didn't know that, but how do you know that?' She says, 'I was at school the other day and I had some free time and I was looking up fun facts about dementia.'"