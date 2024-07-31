Why Kristen Bell 'Would Not Have Career, Husband, or Children' Without Reefer Madness (Exclusive)

Everett Collection/Getty

Kristen Bell reveals how satirical musical about marijuana led to her life now, while she and costar Christian Campbell reflect on legacy of 'Reefer Madness.'

Kristen Bell owes a lot to weed ... or at least to a musical all about it.

Before she was a household name, the actress -- known for her work on Veronica Mars, The Good Place and the Frozen films -- got one of her big breaks starring as the angelic Mary Lane in the musical Reefer Madness, a satire of the 1936 anti-marijuana propaganda film of the same name.

Following a stage production in Los Angeles back in 1998, the show moved Off-Broadway in 2001, which is where Bell joined the cast. And it's the show's cast and crew who convinced her to move to Los Angeles -- some even giving her a place to crash when she was just starting out in Hollywood.

She'd later reprise her role in 2005 for a film version of the musical for Showtime ... and is now a producer on the show's new revival at The Whitley in L.A.

"I had absolutely no idea how big a part Reefer Madness would play in my life. I loved everyone involved, and specifically adored the subversive nature of the show," Bell told TooFab ahead of a special, one-night only, 25th anniversary reunion concert celebrating the show's legacy.

"I think being a part of a scrappy little show that could, really bound us together as family. It created a level of trust, one that I depended on, and convinced me to move to L.A., when my whole life cracked open," she continued.

"It wasn't until later in life that I realized if my Reefer family had not convinced me to move to Los Angeles, I would not have my career, my husband, or my children. I owe them so much," said Bell.

Bell now shares daughters Lincoln and Delta with Dax Shepard -- and while they haven't seen the movie version of the show just yet, Kristen tells TooFab they've seen it on stage "numerous times."

Reuniting with her former costars and creators for the reunion -- as well as to produce the latest version -- has been a labor of love for Bell, who sang alongside Christian Campbell, John Kassir and the rest of the past and present cast members at Tuesday's celebration.

"The love for each other - and the show- is at an all-time high. Nothing has waned," she shared. "Every single person involved is creative and dying for an outlet -- and for more theater experiences in Los Angeles!! So this merry band is very glad to be back together again!"

She also said the show's message is just as relevant today.

"The show's satire of 1930s propaganda is a perfect parallel to today's fear-mongering tactics," she explained. "By exaggerating the absurdities of the past, Reefer Madness makes a powerful statement about the present, encouraging audiences to question and challenge the scare tactics used in modern politics."

"The core message of this show -- don't trust people who hug the flag and hold a Bible while telling you they want to save your children," added Campbell, who also spoke with TooFab ahead of the reunion. "The tactics used by the authoritarian have been the same throughout history -- which means Reefer Madness is (bittersweetly) going to be a timeless piece of theater. If it means I get to continue working with the people that I love, then I’m here for it till the end."

Campbell said seeing the casts for past and present productions conversing on stage has been "a bit of a head spin" for him.

"Time has become compressed where 25 years seems only a year ago. We've all slipped back into a comfortable pattern with one another without losing a beat. There's such respect and love for one another and a sense of mission that binds us," he said, adding that watching current lead Anthony Norman take on the role of Jimmy "has been a joy."

"Do I mouth the words when I’m watching the show -- yes. But he tap dances. That's where any similarities end," quipped Campbell.

The actor, brother to Neve Campbell, expressed some surprise he's still involved with the cult classic all this time later, while transitioning from actor to producer.