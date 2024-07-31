Man Charged In Deadly River Stabbing Sentenced, Says 'My Soul Is Broken' Before Learning Fate

FOX 9

Nicolae Miu was found guilty of first degree reckless homicide and other charges after one teen died and four others were injured during a chaotic tubing encounter caught on video.

Nicolae Miu, the man found guilty of stabbing four victims and killing a teenager during a Wisconsin river confrontation, has been sentenced.

Isaac Schuman, 17, was killed in the incident, while Ryhley Mattison, A.J. Martin, Dante Carlson and Tony Carlson were all injured.

Miu was found guilty of first degree reckless homicide in the death of Schuman; he was also found guilty on four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for injured parties, as well as one count of battery for Madison Coen, who claimed she was punched by Miu during the confrontation.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the stabbing death of Schuman. He was given an additional 5 years for each of the charges involving Dante Carlson, Tony Carlson and Rhyley Mattison, another 6 years for A.J. Martin and 270 days for the battery count.

The judge said the sentences would be served concurrently.

Before his sentencing, Miu read a written statement for the court.

"I never meant for this tragedy to occur. My soul is broken, my heart is very heavy and I will never be the same carrying such a heavy burden," he said through tears. "I pray to god for forgiveness, compassion and love for everyone affected directly and indirectly ... I'm hoping you appreciate how much I'm sorry for the outcome of those events. I'm very sorry."

The defense also argued for a "measured response" to his verdict and possibility of probation.

Victim impact statements were also given before the sentencing, including one from Isaac Schuman's mother, Alina Hernandez.

"I think about Isaac all day, every day. Losing Isaac, my baby, has devastated me and shattered my heart," she said, according to the Star Tribune. "He has no remorse. He plays the victim. It makes me nauseous. Judge, I ask you to sentence him to the fullest."

The deadly incident went down at Apple River in August 2022, with victims and prosecutors claiming 54-year-old Nicolae Miu pulled a knife on a group during a confrontation on the water, which was captured on video.

The state condemned some of the victims' behavior during the incident -- like calling Miu a "pedophile" and "raper" -- but argued their actions didn't warrant the violence which followed. The defense, meanwhile, argued Miu was acting in self-defense after being surrounded and taunted by the "drunk" group.