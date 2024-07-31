Tori Spelling Details Devastating Moment She Found Out Shannen Doherty Died

Getty

Tori Spelling is opening up about the moment she found out her friend and former costar, Shannen Doherty had died.

On the latest episode of her podcast, misSPELLING, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum explained how she was fast asleep with two of her children on Sunday, July 14 when her phone "kept buzzing."

"It kept going off," she recalled. "I checked the time, and it was 7 a.m., and I knew immediately. I was I was like, 'Oh my god. Somebody's passed, somebody important has died.' And I took that moment not to go on social media. When I pulled up Google, I saw that Shannen had passed on Saturday night, and it was shocking," she told her listeners.

"For everyone around the world that was going through something, whether it was cancer or any other kind of disease or ailment or connected to a hard time they were going through, they really did look to her for inspiration and power to carry on in the moments when they felt they couldn't -- and I got to see that in person," she continued. "I got to see that in person her whole life, which is beautiful."

The 51-year-old then looked back on the moment she met Doherty at just 15-years-old.

"I think Shannen and Brian [Austin Greene] were the first people that I met on set, and they were really, really welcoming," she said.

"She immediately took me under her wing. She gave me a big hug, walked me around, took me into the makeup trailer."

The pair didn't always have a close friendship though, leading to what Spelling referred to as "lost years" between them.

They reunited for Doherty's Let's Be Clear podcast on April 22, where they surprisingly recounted their younger days and why they believe their friendship ended.

The girls said they were "hard core sisters" when they were working together on the hit teen drama, but their friendship ended abruptly and not even they could quite pin-point why.

"Ultimately, we got that time to go back and say, 'None of that matters,'" Spelling explained on her podcast this week. "What matters is that core friendship that we had, and we were able to get back to that."

Spelling called her longtime friend a "beacon," adding, "She will live on in her work and in the people that loved her and the things she stood for."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. While she was believed to be in remission in 2017, in 2019 she learned her cancer had metastasized as Stage 4 in her brain and bones.

In 2019 the cancer returned and she continued her battle for the remainder of her life. Despite her diagnosis, she was planning to build a house in Tennessee and move to Italy.

Late last month, Doherty shared on her podcast Let's Be Clear that she started a new round of chemotherapy. Despite being told that her Stage 4 cancer was incurable, she shared that she felt "hopeful" and was maintaining a positive outlook.

She died on July 13 at 53-years-old -- her rep Leslie Sloane, announced the news to the world.