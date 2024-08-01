Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian Team Up to Pay Struggling Olympian Discus Thrower's Rent

Getty

The pair stepped in and stepped up to pay an Olympian's rent after she tweeted that she was struggling to make the payment on time.

Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian may just be the the unofficial MVPs of the Paris Olympics.

On Thursday, track and filed discus thrower Veronica Fraley, took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent about her financial frustrations as she headed into her Olympic games.

She wrote, "I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can't even pay my rent my school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven't won anything) enough to buy new cars and houses."

I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent 😒 my school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything 😂) enough to buy new cars and houses 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾 — Veronica™⚓️ (@vmfraley) August 1, 2024 @vmfraley

That's when Flavor Flav stepped in.

"I gotchu,,, DM me and I'll send payment TODAY so you don't have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow. LETZ GO,!!!," the rapper, who has been helping fund the U.S. Women's Water Polo team in Paris, wrote in response.

I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!! — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 1, 2024 @FlavorFlav

Following suit, the Reddit co-founder chimed saying he'd "split" the costs with Flav.

Ohanian then asked for the handle to Fraley's CashApp -- a money transfer application -- to send her the funds.

"Got you!" he wrote in a quoted tweet over Fraley's original post. Ohanian followed up with with a screenshot showing that he sent Fraley $7,760 -- which was not the cost of her housing, but happened to be a number he liked, per the tech giant, because it's also the name of his Seven Seven Six tech company.

The internet took notice, with many commending of the pair's two's generous acts.

"Man of my word,!!! Flavor Flav said in response to all the fan love. "This is what I been saying and promoting with water polo,,, I can't fix everything on my own,,, but right now I am."

Within two hours, Fraley's rent wasn't just paid off for the month, she was good to go for the entire year, he added.

Fraley is set to compete in Group B of Women's Discus Throw on Friday where she will take on athletes from Cuba, Nigeria, Germany, Portugal and more. In a follow up post, Fraley clarified the statements she made about her school and the financial support she receives.

"Thanks for the supporting messages but I want to clarify my irritation isn't with the school itself, mainly the rules that bar me from making the amount I'm WORTH as a collegiate athlete such as NIL which favors popularity over performance," Fraley wrote. "That's all I'm sayin. Wish me luck tm!"

Thanks for the supporting messages but I want to clarify my irritation isn’t with the school itself, mainly the rules that bar me from making the amount I’m WORTH as a collegiate athlete such as NIL which favors popularity over performance. that’s all I’m sayin. Wish me luck tm! https://t.co/ghiu6DdDI3 — Veronica™⚓️ (@vmfraley) August 1, 2024 @vmfraley

She also shared a link to a GoFundMe, for those interested supporting her career in track and field, as she hopes to not only compete in the Paris games, but also in 2025 World Championships and 2028 Olympics.