MrBeast Admits to 'Inappropriate Language' Amid Allegations of Past Racist Comments

Getty

The YouTube star's response comes after his "immediate action" to remove longtime employee Ava Kris Tyson, following allegations of sexual comments to minors.

YouTube star MrBeast is acknowledging his past.

Jimmy Donaldson -- who goes by MrBeast online -- admitted to The Associated Press that he used "inappropriate language" in his early online days.

"When Jimmy was a teenager he acted like many kids and used inappropriate language while trying to be funny," a spokesperson for the 26-year-old YouTuber said in a statement to The AP.

"Over the years he has repeatedly apologized and has learned that increasing influence comes with increased responsibility to be more aware and more sensitive to the power of language."

"After making some bad jokes and other mistakes when he was younger, as an adult he has focused on engaging with the MrBeast community to work together on making a positive impact around the world," the statement concluded.

It comes after YouTube's most-subscribed creator came under fire for a controversial 2017 clip that was resurfaced. In it, YouTube influencer Rosanna Pansino alleged that Donaldson responded to a comment about selling Black people for money to say, "The most I would pay is probably 300."

The allegations of racism are not the only thing Donaldson's reported $700 million empire is battling.

Last week the content creator responded to reports that his longtime colleague Ava Kris Tyson made inappropriate sexual comments to minors.

MrBeast wrote a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that he "is disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts."

"I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts," he revealed. "That said, I've seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast."

"I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions," Donaldson continued. "I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings."

Allegations against Tyson surfaced last month when a group of YouTubers accused the digital creator of messaging a 13-year-old when she was 20. Social media users then looked back at the public messaging between Tyson and the minor who goes by the username LavaGS.

LavaGS took to social media to initially defend Tyson against allegations of grooming, insisting the past conversations were rather "edgy jokes".