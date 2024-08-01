TikTok Couple's Home Robbed While Out of Town -- After Allegedly Sharing Location Online

Instagram

Mitchell O'Leary, 22, and Isabelle Petzl-Duncan, 19, returned home from a trip only to find their new house had been broken into, and almost all of his belongings had been stolen -- after she reportedly shared details about their house online, including the street number.

An Australian-based TikTok couple's home was allegedly robbed and cleaned out while they were out of town -- and their story can be considered a cautionary tale.

In a video shared to their account last month, Mitchell O'Leary, 22, and Isabelle Petzl-Duncan, 19, revealed they returned to their new home in Adelaide after being away for a few days at an influencer convention in Sydney, only to find that their house had been broken into, and almost all of O'Leary's belongings had been stolen.

"We have just been to Sydney. We got home and, what the heck, I didn't leave the window open!" O'Leary said while Petzl-Duncan filmed. "Why is some of our stuff from inside down the driveway? I'll show you. Some lucky person -- whilst we were gone -- decided to break [in] ... they have not only grabbed everything that I own, they've also [not] touched anything that Isabelle owns."

"Enjoy everything that you stole of mine in the house," he continued, before sharing that they also went through his car, and jokingly thanked the thieves for leaving the vehicle behind.

"Mitch pretty much doesn't really have much to his name at the minute," O'Leary added. "One thing they didn't steal, my humor!"

The social media influencer went out to his car to see what was stolen.

"They stole all my glasses, and my coins, and my wallet, and everything," he said.

"We haven't even been here for a week!" he exclaimed. "At least you left my car, but f--k you."

Meanwhile, Australian podcast hosts and triplets Amy Taeuber, Kate Taeuber, and Sophie Taeuber shared their thoughts on the TikTok couple's home robbery on Wednesday's episode of their Outspoken podcast.

And, according to them, it appears that O'Leary and Petzl-Duncan didn't make it too difficult for local burglars to find their home.

Per the sisters, Petzl-Duncan posted videos that revealed the location of her new home, noting that she even shared the home's street number on social media. This was before the influencer revealed that their home would be vacant for three days when they were going to be out of town.

"Just last week, Isabelle shared a series of TikToks, which she dubbed her Moving Diaries. She took followers along their journey of moving into their new rental," one sister recalled. "Isabella not only showed shots of the house's interior but also the exterior, including vision of their house number."

"If you know the area, you would have been able to instantly identify where it was," she continued.

"Now, thieves took their chance when Isabelle shared that she and Mitch were headed to Sydney for an influencer event," the sister added. "And went the couple returned home, they found their bedroom window had been smashed, and bizarrely only Mitch's belongings had been stolen."

The podcast hosts played O'Leary and Petzl-Duncan's clip about their robbery, before discussing what they think may have been the motive behind it, including O'Leary's clothing business or even "jealousy" over the influencer's couple's success.

The sisters also noted that the couple jokingly set up their own "sting" operation to try to catch the thieves in the act if they came back, sharing a clip from the pair's TikTok, below.

"They were clearly joking around, but this gives me so much anxiety, because the thieves had the keys to Mitch's car," one sister said. "It was likely they were going to return."

And, as another sister noted, O'Leary and Petzl-Duncan said the robbers did, in fact, come back and attempted to break in again -- but apparently fled once they realized there were people in the house.

There hasn't been an update from police yet.

"In this situation, they haven't caught anyone on camera robbing from them. They've just put themselves in a dangerous situation," a sister said. "There's no police action taking place, and subsequently, it sounds like they've been forced to move out of this rental and go find safety somewhere else."

Videos to the couple's TikTok pages show that they moved out following the robbery.