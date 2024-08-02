Big Brother Blowout: Bullying Accusations Erupt Before Eviction Blindside

CBS

Two housemates got into it when one called the other a "twit" and mocked their walk; after the two were put up for elimination, the booted star was seething.

One Houseguest was sent packing on last night's Big Brother -- and it's pretty clear that neither the eliminated contestant or the person they were up against saw their exit coming.

Going into the episode, Angela, Lisa and Tucker -- who volunteered to go on the block as a pawn -- were in the hot seat.

While he was confident he'd win the A.I. Arena Challenge, Tucker still wanted to be sure Lisa -- who annoys him to no end -- would be the one eliminated during the live eviction ceremony and began to campaign against her. He believed she had a special power and began telling that to everyone else in the house, in the hopes it would put a target on her back.

Angela, however, continued to rub most of her costars the wrong way -- with many of them seeing her as a liability, or "loose cannon," after a string of recent outbursts, one of which blew up one of her own alliances.

Her controversial behavior continued as she began to mock Lisa (video above).

"I don't know if it's my heightened senses or what, but Lisa just walks around and rubs me wrong. She's just prancing around with her little glitter," Angela said in a confessional, before she was seen mocking the way Lisa walks around the house -- directly in front of Lisa.

"Angela is picking on me and today it is for my walk, maybe it means I have a great strut. Imitation is the best form of flattery," Lisa said at first, before another incident escalated the situation.

Later in the hour, Angela was seen calling Lisa a "little twit," as their tensions continued to rise. Immediately, Lisa confronted her for the comment, exclaiming, "Excuse me?! Do not call me that. That is very rude. Please stop bullying me, it is unnecessary."

Angela insisted she wasn't bullying Lisa, saying, "Don't call me a bully," as Lisa responded, "Don't call me a twit." Angela's response: "Well, you are."

As Lisa walked off in tears, Angela told the remaining houseguests around, "I'm only saying what everyone's thinking ... I think"; Kimo, meanwhile, told her there may have been "better ways to say it."

Lisa then went into the corner of the pantry and began to break down in tears, while T'Kor, Makensy and Chelsie listened to her vent. "It's derogatory and rude. I am magical and I am a goddess and I am great. I know that and she's not taking that away," said Lisa.

None of the houseguests seemed too bothered by the drama between them -- as Chelsie, in a confessional, said she wanted to find a way to "get rid of both Angela and Lisa, because I don't know if we can take one more minute of either of these jokers!"

In the end, Tucker got himself off the block in the A.I. Arena and, in a total blindside, Lisa was evicted from the house. Both Lisa and Angela were completely shocked by the former's elimination -- with Lisa walking out of the house totally speechless.