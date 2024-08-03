Steven Tyler's Daughter Reacts After Aerosmith Retires From Touring Due to Singer's Vocal Injury

Getty

Steven Tyler's daughter, Mia Tyler, is sending her love and support to the Aerosmith frontman after the rock band announced it would be retiring from touring due to the severity of Steven's vocal injury.

After Aerosmith shared the news on Friday, Mia shared a touching post on Instagram, in which she praised her father and his career, and reacted to the "hard" decision he made to step back from touring.

The 45-year-old -- who is Steven's daughter from his marriage to Cyrinda Foxe -- shared a compilation video that featured a series of photos from over the years, including shots of herself and her dad together, throwback family photos, and pictures of Steven performing.

"To you he might just be Steven Tyler, the silly lookin guy with the long hair, makeup, painted nails and incredible voice. But to me he is so much more," Mia began in the post's caption. "Not only is he one of, if not, the most talented singers to have ever lived. But he’s also the hardest working man I have ever known. Putting his voice and career first has been a tough beast to compete with as his family."

"But…. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Because he has created a legacy that will live on in infamy," she continued. "He's a rock star to you, but a champion to us. Someone my Son aims to be like. And I cannot wait to see what my Dads path has paved for my Son."

"Seeing him retire today has left a big hole in my heart," Mia added. "Knowing how much he loves performing for each and every one of you. I know how hard a decision this was. But I can’t help but look back at his whole entire life and see just how epic it truly has been. This isn't the end, but a new chapter."

The actress went on to note that she hopes fans "take a moment to appreciate the hard work and dedication he has put in to entertaining us all."

"I wouldn't be here without him and I certainly love him to the moon and back. We all do. Aerosmith was my first concert and I will never forget how amazing their shows were. So many wonderful memories," she wrote, before concluding, "We love you so much @iamstevent Thank you for blessing us with your talent."

Mia's post came just a couple of hours after Aerosmith shared a lengthy statement, in which it announced the band's "heartbreaking" decision to retire from touring, citing Stephen's vocal injury.

"It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades," the statement began. {"Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history."

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours," the message continued. "In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives."

"We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing," the band added. "As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other."

Aerosmith wrote that despite Steven's medical team "tirelessly working" to get his legendary voice to where it was before his injury, he won't make a full recovery.

"We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side," the statement said. "Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage."

"We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time," the post concluded. "Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You've made our dreams come true."

Aerosmith most recently toured last year, kicking off its Peace Out: The Farewell Tour in September 2023. However, shortly after the tour began, the band was forced to pause the tour after Steven injured his vocal cords.

Peace Out was scheduled to conclude in February 2025. However, it now appears that Aerosmith's concert on September 9, 2023 will be the tour's last.