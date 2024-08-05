Machine Gun Kelly Says He's Been Sober for Nearly 1 Year Following Stint in Rehab

Getty

While it wasn't widely known, Kelly went to rehab following his 2023 European tour.

Machine Gun Kelly is getting candid about his journey with sobriety.

In a new episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast Monday, MGK revealed he hasn't touched alcohol in nearly a year after going to rehab following his European tour last summer.

"I'm completely sober from everything. I don't drink anymore," the 34-year-old musician shared. "I haven't drank since last August."

MGK also admitted to smoking weed and "snorting Vyvans" along with using hydrocodone and Percocet in the past. And while not many people knew about his rehab stint -- his first time in a treatment facility - it's there he said he learned how to really operate his body and "quell" the anger inside him.

"I didn't tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me," he said. "That was my first time I ever went to rehab. They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it."

MGK continued, "I met with a lot of psychiatrists, some who gave up on me and many therapists who did the same. But I ended up falling into an awareness of what my condition is and have made peace with it. It's a constant tightrope walk."

As for what that "condition" is, the rocker-rapper, whose real name is, Colson Baker, said he's made the decision to keep that private for now.

"That one feels a little too brand new for me to confidently say," he said.

MGK got praise for his sobriety from podcast host, Bunnie XO, who starred in the music video for his track, "Lonely Road," alongside her husband, Jelly Roll, and MGK's fiancée, Megan Fox.

"You hold to that," Bunnie, "Because I actually wanted you to have a drinking contest with my husband and you were like, 'No, I'm sober.'"

"It just kills me because I just know I would have f---king drank that man under the table," MGK quipped, before admitting that keeping sober while filming the music video was "hard."

"He rented out the bowling alley and the drinks kept coming," re recalled. "That was probably the second night in this process that I've had where I've ever just been looking. And it was probably just from that place of ego where I was just like, 'Jelly, I just want to drink you under the table.'"

When he and Jelly arrived to set the next day, one was doing way better than the other, and MGK said it was in that moment he knew he had made the right choice.

"I saw his condition and I saw mine and I was like, 'Yeah, I made the right choice,'" MGK said. "It was rough."

While he didn't say much about Fox, who he has had his fair share of ups and downs with since their 2022 engagement, he did share that she has been an integral part in him getting sober.

"Megan has for sure been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with [sobriety]," he said during Monday's episode.

MGK added, "I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself. I'm also really hard on myself, very self-deprecating. So, I guess, I'm just happy that I'm able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am, because I kind of depended on my art to do that."