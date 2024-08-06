Bachelorette Blowup: House Explodes Over Jenn's Ex Crashing Production -- One Quits, Top 7 Revealed

ABC

And then there were seven -- the shocking arrival of Jenn's ex-boyfriend rocks the mansion, with one guy threatening to quit and another doing it, leaving Jenn unsure of everything.

Last week's episode of The Bachelorette ended with the dramatic arrival of Jenn Tran's ex-boyfriend, Matt, to crash production on her journey to find love -- asking if he could join the remaining 11 contestants. The shocking arrival rocked Jenn to her core, but hit the guys even harder.

Jenn dropped in at the head of the Cocktail Party to let them know what had happened and that Matt was asking to join. She then left them reeling as she headed out to talk to her ex, who expressed his readiness to get engaged and live the rest of his life with her.

The After-Matt

The fallout inside with the guys was palpable, with some getting up to walk it off, process, and even consider walking. Devin had the strongest reaction, getting angry and frustrated even before knowing what Jenn might do about Matt.

"She's cried about her past. And now she's gonna let that past back into her life like that so easily," he declared. "If she does, I'm leaving."

To the whole group, he added, "If she walks in here with this guy, this rose doesn't mean anything to me." Devin was still sporting the One-on-One Rose he scored last week.

As it turned out, he could have turned it down a notch or three hundred, as it was Matt who walked in to talk with the guys about his chat with Jenn.

Seriously, why make him do this? We know production is heavy-handed on this show, but why did we need that potentially confrontational moment?

Regardless, Matt let them know that Jenn told him in no uncertain terms that she saw her future in that room with her 11 remaining suitors ... which means there was no room for Matt in her journey anymore. The guys were a little snarky, a lot relieved -- and in the case of Devin, maybe a little embarrassed by their premature reaction, too.

The good news is that by rejecting Matt, she galvanized enthusiasm and confidence in her remaining suitors, with them feeling more validated and wanted then ever before. Then, at the immediate Rose Ceremony, she slashed John and Thomas. And then there were nine.

Flying High

From there, it was time to kick off the true fifth week of the show, which featured two One-on-One Dates, one gross Group Date, one quitter, and one near-complete emotional breakdown by our Bachelorette.

The week kicked off strong with Jonathan scoring the first One-on-One and having to face his fears. After Jenn wasn't too thrilled with how unsupportive Sam M was when she expressed her fear of jumping off a building just a few weeks ago ... now she's laughing at Jonathan's fear of helicopters and heights?

It wasn't a great look as she appeared to show a lack of empathy for his fears. At the same time, Jonathan seemed determined himself to overcome them for her, and said she was supportive in that, so it's not exactly the same. It also wasn't addressed on the show -- just one of those things that makes you go hmmm.

Despite that rocky start (in our eyes), the date was about seeing if they could take their fun-loving relationship to new depths, and they definitely did at dinner when talking about past relationships and issues with trust.

Jonathan was accused of being emotionally manipulative and controlling, which he says destroyed him to his "core," while Jenn was manipulated and had her concerns and feelings twisted against her in previous relationships. So much of life is learning how to process our damage so we can live with it, and finding other people who can, too.

They talked about putting up fronts of strength and confidence based on their challenging childhoods, so at least someone in their life would appear to have it together ... even it was themselves. All in all it was cathartic, meaningful, and enough for a rose and a kiss under a decidedly fake rainstorm.

The heavy-handed production gets a little too heavy sometimes. Let things be as the are sometimes. How much has to be manipulated, really, to make good television?

Jenn Feels Like S--t

A s--tty Group Date left Jenn feeling much the same after an unexpected conversation with one of her suitors left her filled with an incredible amount of self-doubt about herself and this journey.

But first, Jenn and the guys proved they weren't the smartest hands on the farm when they completely failed to think of opening a gate to herd the sheep through it. Instead, the sheep were herding them ... honestly, they seemed to have no plan, which is why it was such a hilarious fail.

The date took place at a farm in New Zealand with the "winner" being dubbed Most Valuable Farmer and getting extra time with Jenn. Well, Devin was taking plenty of that the whole way, which was getting under the skin of the other temporary farmhands slinging literal s--t, and then cutting it off of sheep heinies.

In the end, much to their shock, the farmers -- who'd been married 45 years, as well -- chose Devin as the MVF, meaning he got even more snogging time, while the salty boys moseyed on back to the homestead to wallow in ... well, we won't go there.

That night, though, things took a tough turn for Jenn when Austin came up to her and told he he doesn't think he can give her everything she deserves at this point. He said that watching how far the guys are in the competition showed him he wasn't there.

Now, was this someone saving face ahead of a likely rejection by ejecting first? Or was he really someone who's not ready to take that next step in a relationship and yet went on a show that (ideally) ends in engagement? How many of these people just want to be part of Bachelor Nation for endorsement deals and to tap into that dating pool?

After his exit, Jenn emotionally fell part, worrying that others might leave, that she's not enough for any of the guys left, and that they'll all "see how worthless I am." It was an extremely vulnerable and telling moment about how hard she probably is on herself, behind that facade of happy, fun, party Jenn.

Ultimately, she was encouraged to just be real, and so she was. She opened up to all of the guys collectively, and none of them rejected her individually. Instead, the moment brought her closer to everyone. As such, she handed out no Rose that night.

Don't Take It for Grant-ed

See, producers! You don't have to force rain to fall on a romantic moment. You just needed to wait for Jenn's One-on-One with Grant and Mother Nature would take care of it for you.

The two enjoyed a horseback ride to a beach lunch, which got rained on, and it's one of those experiences that just makes it more endearing. From there, it was time for them -- like Jonathan's date -- to see how much more depth they could find.

At dinner, Grant opened up about his father's 30-year struggle with addiction and alcoholism, revealing that he's now two months sober, for the first time in Grant's life. Growing up in the shadow of addiction shaped much of who Grant is, as well as some of his trust issues, as he felt he was lied to his whole life.

"My mission in life is to be the man my father wasn't," he told Jenn in a vulnerable and powerful moment.

Ultimately, their connection strengthened enough for Grant to score the week's second rose, leaving just a few more for grabs at the Rose Ceremony.

Once again, Jenn canceled the Cocktail Party (does it feel like about half of those get canceled every season? are they too expensive for production to manage?), telling the guys that after her vulnerable breakdown and their support, she had a new clarity about herself, her wants, and where things stand.

With Austin having already bailed, the bad news was that just one -- and only one -- guy would be left standing without a Rose at the end of the night. Talking about humiliating and deeply uncomfortable. Nobody wants to be in that position.

The show set us up for this by showing poor Dylan worrying that he needed one-on-one time with her to deepen his own connection. Guess what? It didn't happen and he was shown the door. Thanks for stopping by ... now, bye!

A new teaser for the rest of the season shows increased feelings, more emotional turmoil -- and Jenn rejecting one guy's proposal before it even happens!