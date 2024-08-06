Victoria Beckham Doubles Down on 'Working Class' Claim After David Mocked Her

Getty

Victoria opens up about her childhood -- after David called her out for not being "honest" about her upbringing.

Victoria Beckham is standing by her "working-class" upbringing, despite her husband David Beckham publicly mocking her for the claim previously.

In an Aug. 2 feature with Vogue Australia, the fashion designer explained that even though her father drove a Rolls-Royce, she was still "working-class" because he found success as a hard-working entrepreneur.

“You know, my dad had a Rolls-Royce and he also had a white van," the former Spice Girl told Nicole Kidman, who was interviewing her for Vogue. "I came from a working-class background and so my dad in the '80s, he was an entrepreneur, he started his business with my mum at the kitchen table and he did very well, so he bought himself a Rolls-Royce."

Beckham's parents, Anthony and Jackie Adams, came from modest beginnings before creating an electrical supply business together during the 1980s, which profited off of the buzzing technological advancements of the time.

"We went to a regular school and we didn't live in a big house and the minute he made money he went and bought himself a Rolls-Royce," Victoria continued. "One day we'd go to school in the Rolls-Royce and one day we'd go in the van because he'd still work, he was an electrical wholesaler and he was very much a worker."

Being that her and her siblings Christian and Louise went to a normal school they preferred showing up to school in an average van as opposed to appearing pretentious by cruising in a luxury vehicle.

"Me and my siblings used to beg him, 'Can we please go to school in the white van? Like, we were mortified at the idea of going in the Rolls-Royce," Victoria continued.

The 2023 Netflix docu-series Beckham, which explored David's launch from humble beginnings to star athlete, contains a now-viral clip of him interrupting one of his wife's interviews after she said the pair came from "working class families."

Popping his head into the room, he told her to "be honest," before asking what kind of car her father drove. She then had to confess it was a Rolls.

"How things have changed!" Victoria said about her love for cars. "Nowadays, I'd be like, don't worry about the van, let's go in the Roller! But in those days, we just wanted to fit in."