Victoria Canal Shuts Down Tom Cruise Dating Rumors: 'This Is Literally Bonkers'

"i'm sorry to bum u out but i am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist," wrote the 25-year-old Spanish-American singer, who reportedly sparked romance rumors with the 62-year-old actor after they met at Glastonbury Festival in June.

Victoria Canal is speaking out about the rumors that she's dating Tom Cruise.

On Monday, the Spanish-American singer shared an Instagram post, in which she shut down the reports, calling them "literally bonkers." Canal's post featured a selfie of the 25-year-old with her hand over her mouth as she appeared to be laughing, in addition to screenshots of news stories about her rumored romance with Cruise, 62.

"guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think i am dating tom cruise. i’m deceased.💀," Canal began in her post's lengthy caption. "let's just stop this in its tracks - i'm sorry to bum u out but i am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life. y'all."

She then called out a news outlet that reported on the rumors, writing that if they're going to write about her, to "use a better picture damn." However, she noted there was a silver lining to the reports.

"huge perk: first time I'm Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!!" wrote Canal, who was born without her right forearm due to amniotic band syndrome. "there's always a win somewhere, thanks Tom."

The singer -- who is a protégé of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin -- went on to shed light on her relationship with Cruise, comparing him to Martin and other mentors in her life.

"in all seriousness guys, tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like chris martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living," Canal wrote, "and again, i am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. you learn a lot if you're open to life bringing you those teachers."

She concluded her post by promoting her upcoming tour and new songs. "ok lastly gonna take this opportunity to say I'M GOING ON TOUR and have 2 new slaying songs out so if you’re new here, enjoy xx," Canal said.

Canal and Cruise reportedly first met at Glastonbury Festival in June following Coldplay's performance, during which Canal joined the headliners on stage.

On July 9, Canal shared an Instagram post, in which she revealed Cruise invited her to the European premiere of Twisters and flew her and her brother to the event in a helicopter.

"not tom cruise flying me & my brother in a heli to the @twistersmovie premiere !!!! lolol," she captioned a carousel, which featured shots of her in the helicopter, and photos and videos of herself and Cruise, as well as pictures of her posing on the red carpet.

A few weeks later, Canal posted a shot of herself posing with Cruise and Bruce Springsteen.

"i should promote my song (california sober) coming out at midnight but i'm too busy watching bruce with the most random friend i've ever made ! xxxx," she captioned the photo, above.