Moment Dog Accidentally Started Brutal House Fire Caught on Video

The Tulsa Fire Department shares scary footage of the blaze and the "significantly damaged" home -- while assuring viewers the family's dogs and cat escaped uninjured through a dog door.

After a fire roared through a Tulsa-area home in Texas, authorities uncovered an unlikely suspect: the family dog.

As part of a warning from the Tulsa Fire Department about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries, footage was released showing how a pooch accidentally sparked an inferno inside its house by turning said battery into a chew toy.

"BE CAREFUL you may have items in your home that can lead to a disaster if not properly handled!" warned the department on their Facebook post.

Following a message from the public information officer for Tulsa FD, footage shows a white dog carry a portable lithium-ion battery intended for charging cell phones to its bed, while another pup lays on a couch nearby.

At one point, sparks fly from the battery as both dogs and a cat in the home jump. More small explosions and smoke follow, as the fire continues to grow on the bed. The two dogs are seen barking at and watching the flames ... though firefighters assured viewers they and the cat "escaped the home uninjured through a dog door."

The department says the home was "significantly damaged," with video showing the charred remains of the living room.

"Fire departments all over the country are seeing fires related to these batteries and we want the public to learn about usage, safe storage and proper disposal of these potentially dangerous batteries," added authorities in the caption for the post.

The PIO said the department released the video so viewers can "understand the severity of the situation" when it comes to the product in question.