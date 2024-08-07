RHONJ's Teresa Giudice's Husband Louie Ruelas Apologizes To Margaret Josephs After Finale

Getty

"There has been a lot of toxicity on the show that has affected everyone on the show," Ruelas said, before adding that there have been "frustrating things behind the scenes" too.

Teresa Giudice's husband Louie Ruelas is asking for forgiveness following his behavior during the Season 14 finale of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In a lengthy message on Instagram, Ruelas admitted he was "disappointed" in his actions by bringing up Margaret Josephs' son during a fight.

"After watching the finale, I was disappointed in my actions in bringing up Margaret Josephs’ son," Louie explained. "The reason he was even brought up was because I have been dealing with being falsely accused of calling Margaret’s son at his work which is simply not true."

He was referring to a previous allegation that Margaret had made during the Season 13 reunion, where she accused Louie of calling her son -- who remains out of the public eye -- while he was at work.

"For the last year, Margaret kept putting this narrative out there that I called her son at work, and I have to deal with it knowing I am being lied on," he added in his recent social media statement.

He moved on to apologize to Margaret and insisted that despite what has gone on between the pair, he knows "not to bring someone's child up."

"We have been dealing with a lot of frustrating things behind the scenes, and it has been very hard for our entire family and my children who have been really impacted by all that’s happened at the hands of certain people," Louie said. "Two wrongs don't make a right, and I deeply regret saying what I said."

During the volatile episode, he said he hoped Margaret's "f--king son suffers the way I suffer, the way other people in our family have suffered dealing with a woman like that."

The tension between the cast only grew during the finale of the season.

The sisters-in-law went at it too with Teresa calling Melissa Gorga a "whore" and Melissa saying that Teresa was "white trash," telling the RHONJ OG that the women in the group learn their bad behavior from her.

While all hope of reconciliation between Teresa and Melissa has long been lost, Teresa was quick to move on from this fight, setting her sights on her real target: Margaret. The women argued about timelines as it pertained to Teresa's husband, Louie Ruelas, and his ex-girlfriend. They both insisted that the other had engaged in a smear campaign, before Teresa yelled, "You're a disgusting human being with no soul."

In lieu of a traditional reunion, one final episode of this season will be airing next Sunday, which will feature the women watching back the explosive finale and adding behind-the-scenes commentary.

As far as the future of the series, Bravo exec Andy Cohen has said the network is toying with the idea of rebooting and re-casting the franchise following this toxic season.