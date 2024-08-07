Tori Spelling Says Charlie Sheen Offered Her 'Hot Crack Pipe' When She Visited His Condo

Getty

"I believe there were some ladies of the night there," Spelling told Sheen's ex-wife Denise Richards -- who added, "Probably, I wouldn't be surprised."

Tori Spelling is dishing the tea on when she was neighbors with Charlie Sheen.

Despite the pair allegedly living in the same building for a moment in time -- though Spelling didn't specify when -- the actress insisted she only visited the Two and a Half Men star's home once.

She explained that her then-roommate, Kevin, was friends with Sheen and "he would go MIA for days," before adding that Kevin was how she scored an invite into Sheen's place.

"The door opens, and Charlie is standing there in a button up -- I want to say Hawaiian shirt -- I don't even know what it was," the 51-year-old claimed on the latest episode of her MisSpelling podcast.

"He hands me something, he goes, 'Hot crack pipe.' I was like, "Nope, no thanks,'" before adding that she "didn't see the condo" because "it was very dark" inside.

Spelling had Sheen's ex-wife, Denise Richards as a guest on the episode, who agreed it was "very dark" inside the apartment.

"I mean, literally all the lights were off," Spelling continued. "And the only lights were, like, people smoking or like doing, I don't know what was going on, but we went."

The former 90210 star emphasized that Sheen was "always very nice" and is "very charming and sweet," with which Richards agreed.

"He brings me into the kitchen and he's like, 'Well, anything else?' I was terrified to take anything else. I didn't know," Spelling continued. "There were so many people there and they were all like, 'Oh yeah, Charlie, we have this, we have that.’' And I was like, 'I'm good.'"

Spelling said the 58-year-old actor then showed her around, before noting that she believed "there were some ladies of the night there."

"Probably, I wouldn't be surprised," Richards said.

"That's my only memory of being there," Spelling concluded.

Richards and Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006 and share daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, together. He also shares twins Bob and Max, 15, with ex-wife Brooke Mueller, and has an older daughter, 39-year-old Cassandra, with ex Paula Profit.

"You were there longer than I was," Richards added. "It was a building where a lot of people were up and down that elevator. But that’s OK."

Spelling added: "I saw the before and I saw the after. That's all I’m saying."

Sheen celebrated being six years clean and sober in August 2023.

At the time, he said he stopped drinking cold turkey after he forgot he promised his daughter he would drive her to an appointment. Prior to giving up drinking, he said he had already given up drugs -- after being very open about his substance abuse issues.

"I think the first month I was like, I'm going to have give it a month, just see if I feel any better, and if my interactions with those that are closest to me improve," the actor recalled to People in August. "And they did. And I'm like, all right, I'm going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum."