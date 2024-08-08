Hunter Schafer Recalls Telling Pastor Parents About Euphoria Anal Sex Scene

YouTube/Everett Collection

While her parents are "on the chiller side of Christianity," Schafer worried what their congregation of "little old nice white Christian people from the south" would think.

Hunter Schafer made her acting debut as Jules Vaughn in Euphoria back in 2019 -- and she had to prepare her parents to see their daughter in not one, but two explicit scenes in the HBO show's season premiere.

On Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, the actress recalled the moment she had to give her pastor parents -- Mac and Katy Schafer -- a heads up before they saw her NSFW scenes featuring sex and self-harm in the first episode.

In the Euphoria series premiere, Schafer -- whose character is 17 -- appeared in an anal sex scene with Nate's father, Cal (Eric Dane). She's later seen self-harming at a party in front of Nate, played by Jacob Elordi.

"My dad is a pastor, and my mom is -- she's ordained to be a pastor -- she works in the children's ministry in the church," Schafer told Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, noting that she felt fortunate that her parents -- who work at a Presbyterian church in North Carolina -- are "on the chiller side of Christianity."

"There's this whole pastor's daughter trope. And it gets kind of tough," she added.

However, Schafer admitted that she felt "bad" that she not only had to tell her religious parents about the scenes, but also that they would relay the news to their congregation.

"When I had to tell my parents that I was doing a TV, and in the first episode, I'm having anal sex with a 45-year-old and cutting myself in the arm," she recalled. "My first thought is like, OK, they have to tell their congregation that their kid's going to be on TV. And then their congregation, who are just little old nice white Christian people from the south, are going to watch this TV show and see me getting butt f--ked."

"I still do feel bad because that's something they still have to deal with," she added, before jokingly noting that in her recent film Kinds of Kindness, she had her "titties out."

Meanwhile, elsewhere during the interview, Schafer became emotional while discussing the future of Euphoria. Schafer broke down in tears as she opened up about how star Angus Cloud's tragic and unexpected death impacted her and the rest of the cast.

The actor -- who played Fezco O'Neil on the HBO drama -- died from an accidental overdose in July 2023 at the age of 25.

When Cooper asked if Euphoria Season 3 is, in fact, "happening" after it's been delayed multiple times, Schafer, 25, said, "Girl ... the real tea is I have no f--king idea what's going on, and you can ask literally all of the cast."

"Here's the real tea ... a lot has happened. It's hard to talk about. We've had deaths," she continued, starting to get choked up. "I'm going to get emotional. I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3."

"Obviously, I'm still coming to [terms] with what's happened -- losing people that we really loved that were a part of this family, and everything," she said. "If we do go back, that's going to be tough. I think there's a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful Season 3 if it is supposed to happen but I think that s--t really threw everyone through a loop."

Last month, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming at HBO and head of HBO drama series and films, announced that shooting on Season 3 of Euphoria was set to begin in January 2025.

"I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast," said Orsi. "We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans."

Filming for the new season of Sam Levinson's high school drama is set to begin almost exactly three years since the premiere of Season 2. The media and fans have already been anticipating a time jump in the narrative.

While "this incredible cast" doesn't necessarily guarantee that everyone will be returning, HBO has confirmed Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Schafer, per The Hollywood Reporter, will be back.