Love Turns to Hate in Tell Me Lies' Explosive Season 2 Trailer

Josh Stringer/Hulu

Season 2 of the hit Hulu series picks up a few months after college students Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco's (Jackson White) toxic breakup.

The wait is over.

The trailer for the second season of the Emma Roberts-produced Hulu hit Tell Me Lies is here and, truth be told, looks just as juicy and just as toxic as the first.

Season two picks up just a few months after Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) break up at the end of season one and it's clear the once hot-and-heavy couple are at odds.

"I'm not even worried about him," Lucy says in the trailer as a clip of her and Stephen kissing flashes across the screen. "I was in some sort of delusional state last year."

After dealing with the ups and downs of their tumultuous relationship -- including Stephen's involvement in the death of her roommate -- and him leaving her for his ex-girlfriend, Alicia Crowder, Lucy is ready to get back at Stephen, especially when he continually tries to get under her skin at school.

"You're right, I am still mad," she tells him while throwing his phone down a hallway. "And I know you probably love that, but I swear if you keep doing this I will destroy your life."

While Lucy tires to move on with new love interest Leo, played by Thomas Doherty, Stephen does everything in his power to make it difficult for her.

"You're not going to be awful to me," she asks Leo, "are you?" To which he assures her, "No, I'm not."

But Stephen sure is, showing up as a new teaching assistant in her college class.

Set to "Heads Will Roll" by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, it's clear it's only a matter of time before before they lose their own, with each tit for tat drawing the former couple dangerously closer together.

Hulu

"While very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic," a press release for the series explains, "which is as infuriating as it is inescapable."

The trailer also delves deeper into the complicated web of of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, "as the fallout from season one impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways."