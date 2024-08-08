Macy Gray Exposed For Making 'Sexual' Noises During Sleep in Hilarious Surreal Life Moment

MTV

"Macy is crazy as hell," the singer's costar, O.T. Genasis, joked on the latest episode of the MTV reality series, which comes after Gray was hospitalized for complications from Ozempic.

Macy Gray's unusual sleeping habits were revealed on the latest episode of Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets after she was called out by her costar.

During Tuesday's episode of the MTV reality show, per Daily Mail, the singer's costar, O.T. Genasis, hilariously shared in a confessional that Gray makes some interesting sounds in her sleep.

"Macy is crazy as hell. Oh my god. Everything is, like, sexual," the rapper, 37, told MTV producers. "She be like moaning in her sleep like she's having sex. I don't know if y'all heard it?"

"Oh yeah, we hear it," a producer off-camera admitted.

The scene then cut to a clip of Gray and O.T. being filmed during their sleep, with the former being heard moaning, and saying, "Oh my God."

"That's my cellmate right now, man!" O.T. joked in the confessional.

It's unclear what causes the noises that Gray makes in her sleep. However, there is a rare condition called catathrenia, a sleep-related breathing disorder which causes people to groan in their sleep. According to Healthline, symptoms of catathrenia include taking long, slow groans when exhaling, which can be loud and disruptive towards a bed partner.

In addition to Gray and O.T., Villa of Secrets also stars Kim Zolciak, Chet Hanks, Tyler Posey, Ally Brooke, Josie Canseco, and Johnny Weir.

The funny on-air moment comes after the show took a very serious turn last week when Gray was rushed to the hospital due to complications from Ozempic, in which she was experiencing shortness of breath.

"It's really hard to catch my breath," she said. "This sucks because I'm here all the way in Colombia and I really just want to give it my all, but I just feel awful. I just want it to go away."

"This is not going well," she added in a confessional. "I can't even walk very much without losing my breath.'

In a previous episode, Gray admitted that she was suffering from constipation as a result of Ozempic.

"Oh boy, my stomach hurts. I've just been really constipated. I took Ozempic. I can't go to the bathroom, and I was up all night," she told Weir and Zolciak, who replied, "Ozempic does that."

"Last night it hurt," Gray added, to which Zolciak told her costar that she needed to be "careful."

"I go on tour after this, so I was trying to lose weight really fast," Gray admitted, before opening up about her decision to take the weight loss drug in a confessional.

"Quietly, I'm kind of a vain person. I've gained a lot of weight over the past couple years, and this is right about the time when everybody starts talking about this Ozempic," she told the MTV cameras. "So, I thought, okay, I'm not taking it off the right way, let me see if I can get one of these Ozempic. I was actually trying to take it off [the weight] before the show because I didn't want to be super fat on TV, but here we are."

During an interview with TooFab at the show's virtual junket, Gray revealed why she wasn't a fan of Ozempic, the brand name for semaglutide, which is one of the antidiabetic drugs that has gained popularity among celebrities for its weight loss benefits.

"My body didn't take it well, but I've seen people [who], you know, have taken it, are taking it and are doing just fine and, you know, really happy about the results."

"I think it's just a subjective thing, you know, some things work for people that don't work for others," she added.

Semaglutide -- and other antidiabetic medications that have been used for weight loss, such as Monjauro (tirzepatide) -- come with a list of possible side effects, including nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and constipation.

According to the drug's website, it can also cause serious side effects, including thyroid tumors and thyroid cancer, with shortness of breath, which Gray experienced, listed as a possible symptom.