Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrate Their Son Dylan's 24 Birthday

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' son has turned 24.

The Hollywood stars celebrated Dylan's birthday on August 8, sharing a pair of heartfelt messages to Instagram to mark the occasion.

"Wow Dylan Douglas! 24! You're moving fast my son! Wishing you a very happy birthday from a proud Father!,” the 79-year-old wrote in an Instagram caption to a photo of Dylan in a cowboy hat.

Zeta-Jones also shared images on her social media to celebrate their son.

"Happy 24th Birthday to my son Dylan Douglas. The joy and love you give me every day is insurmountable. To be your Mama is a gift that I never take for granted. I love you my beautiful boy ♥️," she captioned her post.

The 54-year-old mother of two shared a sweet video of her speaking to Dylan when he was a baby.

The clip was also paired with John Lennon's song "Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)," Zeta-Jones cuddling her son as he laid down in a bathroom with his tiny legs and arms waving around.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones also share 21-year-old daughter, Carys. Douglas has a third child too, 45-year-old Cameron, with his ex wife Diandra Luker.

He is also a grandfather, too, to Cameron's children: Lua, who was born in 2017, and Ryder, born in 2020.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas have been married for almost 25 years, with the actor describing his marriage to the 54-year-old actress as a "good ride" to The Telegraph in April.