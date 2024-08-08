Nick Viall's Wife Natalie Joy Considering Postpartum Breast Augmentation After Breastfeeding Daughter

Getty

"My boobs are to my ankles, and it's so sad," Joy said after revealing she's been contemplating the procedure less than one year after welcoming their daughter, River, in February.

Nick Viall's wife, Natalie Joy, is getting real about some of the not so joyful parts of becoming a new mom.

On a recent episode of the pair's Viall Files podcast, Joy revealed that she's been contemplating getting a breast augmentation after giving birth to their first child.

The new mom said that her "really good" breasts were previously her "best feature" and she was "blessed" to have been born with them, but that changed after welcoming her daughter, River Rose, with the Bachelor alum in February.

"Then I had a baby, and then I breastfed that baby, and she has sucked them to the absolute nothings of nothing, and now they are down, deflated titties, down to my ankles, and it's so depressing," she shared.

While filled called the situation "a bit of an exaggeration" he did say that his wife is "going through it right now."

"Like, whenever I put on a bra, I have to pick up my titty and put it into my bra. It's the saddest thing, like, why would they do that to you?" Joy continued, later adding, "It's just so sad."

Joy explained that she thinks it's "a little to late for them to bounce back," which led her to look into getting a breast augmentation.

"If y'all see me on Instagram with some big old rock hard fake tits, that's why," she told the pair's listeners with a chuckle.

Calling her "deflated saggy a-- titties" her biggest new insecurity, Joy said she plans to be transparent with her followers should she ever get the procedure done and joked she'd even film a "get ready with me" style video on the process.

This isn't the first time Joy's chest has been a topic of conversation, with the influencer making headlines in April following her and Viall's wedding.

Haters criticized her dress after some thought she weas in "pain" after noticing her cleavage expanding in her gown throughout the night.

"Some of yall are actually being ridiculous with these comments. Yes I'm breastfeeding so as the night went on my boobs got bigger. i was not in 'pain' i simply just had massive tits," Joy wrote in an Instagram Story shortly after posting photos from the Georgia wedding."'