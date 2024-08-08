Why Steve Martin Turned Down Offer to Play Tim Walz on SNL

Getty

The Only Murders in the Building actor and frequent Saturday Night Live host turned down Lorne Michaels' ask -- despite fans begging him to take the role.

As Vice President Kamala Harris chose Walz to be her running mate in the 2024 election, social media quickly campaigned for Martin to play him on SNL alongside Harris' impressionist Maya Rudolph

But, according to Martin, he politely declined the TV gig.

The Only Murders in the Building actor -- whose appearance bears resemblance to Walz -- first took to Threads on Tuesday to poke fun of the comparisons, posting “I just learned that Tim Walz wants to go on the road with Marty Short."

But social media users were not the only ones rooting for Martin to return to the SNL stage. By Wednesday, Michaels apparently extended an offer to Martin to play Harris' VP pick in the show's fiftieth season.

"I wanted to say no and, by the way, he wanted me to say no," Martin told the LA Times. "I said, 'Lorne, I'm not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.' I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses."

Despite never being an official member of the cast, Martin hosted the sketch comedy show 16 times and holds the title of person with the second most host appearances on the long-running variety show.

FYI: Alec Baldwin holds the first place, with 17 total hosting appearances.

"It's ongoing. It's not like you do it once and get applause and never do it again," Martin explained about his inability to commit to the role. "Again, they need a real impressionist to do that. They're gonna find somebody really, really good. I'd be struggling."

He is already committed to his role in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building alongside Selena Gomez as well as comedy collaborator Martin Short, who he is touring with this fall for "The Dukes of Funkytown!"