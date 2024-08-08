Tori Spelling Felt 'Free' After Dean McDermott Publicly Announced Their Split Without Her Knowing

Getty

"I would have hated if he had left me for someone and I'm like 70 and then I'm like, 'Oh great what am I going to do now?' So now I got a shot, 51," Spelling said of McDermott's new relationship.

Tori Spelling has admitted she felt "free" when Dean McDermott publicly announced the end of their marriage, despite her not knowing he would do it.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to her podcast misSPELLING to reflect on the Instagram announcement McDermott made last year following a fight, which he swiftly deleted -- telling her long time friend Denise Richards that the post went up without her knowledge.

"That last fight, he put a post up on Instagram saying, you know, the typical when celebrity couple when they put out a statement but I didn't know he was putting it up," Spelling said.

She revealed that he "apologized" for the post before adding that he was in a "spiral" and that it was "a cry for help" adding that he later went into "treatment".

"He was reacting emotionally, and he was still drinking and, you know, he was in that spiral," she said of the now deleted post. "But I gotta say, when I saw that post -- inside, I was like, 'Oh, thank god."'

"Because I don't know if I could have done it. I wanted to do it. I wanted to be strong enough," she said.

"I wanted to be that example of, you know what it's come to the point where the kids are no longer seeing a strong woman in the household," she said.

"But I had gotten so deep into it that I would question it a lot and I thought, 'Okay maybe not this lifetime maybe, I'm supposed to be a mother and a work horse and maybe I'll get that happy ending next time,'" Spelling continued, reflecting on her marriage.

McDermott is now dating Lily Calo, who works at Conscious Community Global. The pair were first spotted together in October 2023.

"While I am not jealous of Lily, who is in her early 30s ... I would have hated if he had left me for someone and I'm like 70 and then I'm like, 'Oh great what am I going to do now?' So now I got a shot, 51," she added.

Richards, who publicly split from her ex-husband Charlie Sheen in 2006, added that she felt "proud" of Spelling.

"I really am because you didn't play dirty and it's not easy having gone through a very public divorce and having different people or different stories out there it is not easy," Richards said.

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott in March, listing the date of separation as June 17, 2023.

They were together for 18 years and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason.