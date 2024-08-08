Here's What 'Apparently Kid' Looks Like Now, As He Recreates His Viral Clip 10 Years Later

ABC / Warner Bros

Ready to feel old? It's been 10 years since we first met the "Apparently Kid"... apparently.

The adorable Noah Ritter graced our small screens as a 5-year-old kid enjoying the Wayne County Fair in Pennsylvania with his "Grandpa Jack" -- where a local news channel interview with him went viral.

Now, he is recreating the classic clip.

ABC affiliate WNEP shared a video of the now 15-year-old teen recreating his accidentally iconic interview that led him all the way to Hollywood and numerous appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"And apparently, I've never been on live television before," he said, imitating his 5-year-old self. "Grandpa gives me the remote every time we watch the Powerball."

Ritter was again at the fair with his Grandpa Jack, and opened up about his journey since that infamous day. He said he felt "nostalgic" about recreating the moment, adding, "It makes me reminisce about being here in this exact spot 10 years ago."

When Ritter's interview went viral online in 2014, he caught the attention of Ellen's team and became a frequent guest.

Ritter and Grandpa Jack revealed they met A-list stars such as Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Ariana Grande, Jim Carrey and Bill Clinton all because of his viral video.

To this day, the pair still create YouTube videos together highlighting their day to day life and reviewing new films.

"Now I'm juggling YouTube, school, football, track [and] a bunch of other stuff," Ritter told WNEP. "I'm going into my sophomore year, getting ready to drive."

However, he won't be giving up his annual fair visits with his Grandpa: "I wouldn’t trade my buddy for the world."

Ritter is one of many children who DeGeneres helped catapult into stardom.