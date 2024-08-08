Florida Woman Arrested After Alleged Food Fight Over Husband's Birthday Meal

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

The pair allegedly argued about the woman getting her husband "Taco Bell and McDonald's for his birthday"; per police, "the burrito was still on the victim's face" when they arrived.

A Florida man was not lovin' it ... and clearly didn't want to live más ... after his wife got him McDonald's and Taco Bell for his birthday.

St. Petersburg dentist Esha Persad, 34, was arrested and charged with battery after police responded to a call to her home after midnight last Saturday night.

According to an arrest affidavit via Law&Crime, she and her husband of five years, Shiva Persad, were celebrating his birthday when an argument broke out over what they were eating on his special day.

"The defendant and the victim were having an argument about the defendant getting the victim Taco Bell and McDonald's for his birthday," read the affidavit. "The defendant then threw a soft shell taco at the victim, which struck the victim on the right side of the face."

Per the affidavit, when police arrived, "the burrito was still on the victim's face" -- though Shiva insisted he wasn't injured.

Esha was still taken into custody and allegedly said she tossed the burrito at her other half after he threw a bag at her -- claims he allegedly denies.