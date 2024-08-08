Woody Harrelson & Flea Recall Snowboarding 'Stark Naked' Down a Mountain

YouTube

While reflecting on past memories, the actor and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist also recalled the time they got into a heated altercation with a skier, during which Harrelson came to his friend's defense and was "itching for a brawl."

Woody Harrelson and Flea are looking back at some of their crazy adventures together.

On the latest episode of Harrelson and Ted Danson's SiriusXM podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, Harrelson and Flea recalled a few funny memories they've shared together, revealing they once snowboarded naked down a mountain.

"I have footage of Woody Harrelson and I snowboarding stark naked down a big snowy mountain," Flea, 61, shared, before he and Harrelson, 63, tried to remember where it took place.

"I think it might have been Utah," the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist said, to which Harrelson replied, "Yeah, I can't remember, but it's actually great footage."

"I wanted to post it on Instagram, but Laura cautioned me against it that it might not be wise," Flea said, referring to Harrelson's wife, Laura, before Danson joked that it was probably "cold."

Harrelson reflected on the adventures he's taken with Flea, saying, "I just gotta say, the greatest times I've had with you."

The Oscar nominee then noted to Danson, 76, that while Flea is "very zen," he's also "competitive."

Flea then jokingly called out his friend. "Unlike you, I love the competition. I don't really mind if I win or lose," he said, to which Harrelson attempted to argue that he's the same. "I'm the same way."

"I've seen you sulking after losing!" Flea said.

The musician and Harrelson went on to hilariously recall the time they got into an altercation with a skier.

"I remember one of the last times we went [snowboarding] we were racing, and we were both reckless 'cause let's face it. We go very fast, but we're very average snowboarders. We have to admit that we're average," Flea began, to which Harrelson chimed in, "Slightly above average."

"Maybe. I mean, depending on the curve," Flea replied, "Slightly below, slightly above, but you know."

The bassist -- whose real name is Michael Peter Balzary -- then continued to tell the story, saying that he and Harrelson were "racing" and he was "out of control rocketing down this mountain."

"I nearly take a lady out, but I don't. I see her and I'm like, 'Whoa!' Flea recalled. "She swerved out of her way and I miss her. All's good. We're racing. I can't remember who won. Probably me, probably me, and we get down there ... and we're getting ready to get on the lift, and we're laughing and yelling at each other, and this lady comes up, and she's infuriated."

"This, you know, middle-aged woman, and she's like, 'You nearly hit me and you could have caught me. You're out of control!' and I was like, 'Ma'am, you're absolutely right. I was out of control and I'm so glad that I didn't hit you, but I'll be much more careful next time. Please forgive me. I'm very sorry,'" he continued. "As you know, I'm neighborly. I'm polite, I'm considerate."

"And you meant it. You meant it," Danson said, to which Flea replied, "Oh, I absolutely meant it because she probably got a little frightened. You know what I mean? But I didn't, you know, I didn't even touch her, and she was like, 'Well, you're an a--hole!'"

"I'm retaining my composure. Then she takes her ski pole and sticks it in my face," he continued, and then at this point, I'm like, 'Well, look. I'm f--king sorry but get your f--king pole out of my face.' And then Woody comes up and he just sees her pole in my face, and he comes to my defense like a good friend, and then she goes, 'Well, my husband's gonna come down here and he is gonna show you what for.'"

Flea said Harrelson then baited the woman, daring her to "bring [her] f--king husband."

"The comes and we're like, I'm like, 'Let's just get out of here 'cause I feel this situation escalating,'" he continued, "and you and I get on the lift, but you're just like itching for a brawl.' And you start yelling, 'I'm waiting at the top of the lift. I'll be waiting up top!' and then you tell me, you're like, 'Nothing could make me happier than that f--king guy coming up there.' And I realized there's like a joy that you take in impending chaos."

Harrelson admitted his pal was telling the truth, but claimed, "That's not like me anymore."