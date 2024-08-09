Why Robert Downey Jr. Cameo Was Nixed from Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios / Getty

There was also talk of reuniting all six OG Avengers, for a scene one of the writers detailed in a new interview.

There are a ton of Marvel cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine and Robert Downey Jr. was nearly one of them. In fact there was even a "Downey draft" of the script.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the writing team revealed they contemplated bringing back Tony Stark in one scene, however Marvel had bigger plans for Downey Jr. unknown to the team.

"There is a script. We have the Downey draft," co-writer Paul Wernick told the publication.

A version of the scene where Downey Jr. was going to return as Tony Stark was still in the final version of the film, however sans Downey Jr.

At the top of the movie, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) goes to meet with Happy Hogan (Iron Man director Jon Favreau) in 2018 to try and join the Avengers. He then asks if Stark will be at the interview -- he never shows -- before Deadpool is rejected from the team entirely.

"Jon was amazing about it. He hung in there while it was still undetermined for a little while, and then ultimately was very gracious about having it expand out," writer Rhett Reese said of Favreau, before adding that Reynolds wrote the Downey Jr. and Favreau scene.

"We did love the idea of Tony Stark being in there, but we also perfectly understand why it didn't happen, given that Downey jumped up on stage [at Comic-Con] and became Doctor Doom not 10 seconds after our movie came out. So it was clear that that was the path that we didn’t realize was the path," he added.

And while the team do not know exactly why the idea didn't play out, there was definitely "talk," confirmed Reese.

He added, "Ultimately, I think [Doctor Doom is] why it didn’t happen, though I don't have the real reason it didn't happen."

"And Wade was rejected and then he dressed all the Avengers down in a way only Deadpool could do," Wernick said, before Reese added that he was "going to get mad and basically attack each one of them in a vicious kind of way."