Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Details 'Death Scare' After Misdiagnosed Aneurysm

The model said being diagnosed with an aneurysm was "one of my biggest fears coming to fruition," noting that she "bawled my eyes out" upon receiving her initial diagnosis.

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, is detailing a recent health scare, or as she called it, a "death scare."

On the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the model recalled the "f--king nightmare" she went through after she was misdiagnosed with an aneurysm.

"I've getting headaches. I noticed that it was kinda after I would eat certain foods," Bunnie recalled. "I don't know if it was, like, high in salts or something because I don't eat bad."

"I literally live a very f--king boring life and diet because I'm trying so hard to just rewind all the f--king drug-induced trauma ... and alcohol trauma I did to my body growing up," she added.

The podcast host -- who has been married to Jelly Roll since 2016 -- said one of her friends sent her a TikTok video late at night about aneurysms.

An aneurysm is "a bulge in the wall of an artery" that forms "when there's a weak area in the artery wall," according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"For some reason, my body reacted to that TikTok crazily," she recalled. "I think I might have accidentally manifested it, because I had a panic attack."

Bunnie said she contacted her doctor -- noting that it was 4 a.m. their time -- to make an appointment to get an MRI to find out the cause of her headaches.

While her doctor told her "everything look[ed] great" on her scan, she said, "They might have found an aneurysm on your carotid artery."

Bunnie recalled her reaction to the diagnosis, saying that the "blood from my head rushed to my feet."

"[Aneurysms] are one of my biggest fears coming to fruition. My mom had an aneurysm. It ruptured, and she almost died," she shared, adding that her father took her mother to the hospital in time. "My whole life, I've been checked for aneurysms because that's one of my biggest fears. I've been getting MRIs done in my head since I was a f--king teenager."

"So when she told me that, it was like one of my biggest fears coming to fruition," Bunnie said, noting that she has a higher risk of having aneurysms rupture because of her family's history. "I bawled my eyes out. I cried so hard I pulled a muscle in my neck."

She then got a CT scan the next day, revealing that the results showed she had a "2-millimeter aneurysm on her carotid artery."

Bunnie said she reached out to a neurosurgeon to hopefully get in immediately. She visited the specialist, who ultimately revealed that she was misdiagnosed.

"'I am clearing you,'" she recalled of the neurologist's words. "He said, 'It's a blood vessel that matches on the other side of your carotid artery on the other end.' He said, 'This was just one of these things where I get to deliver good news. If you wanna go play tackle football, you can.'"

"So that was how the last, you know, eight days of my life have even guys," Bunnie told her listeners. "I just wanna tell you that it made me appreciate life so much."