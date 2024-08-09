Josh Hartnett on Meeting Wife Tamsin Egerton on Set of 'Worst Movie Either of Us Have Ever Made'

Getty

Josh Hartnett is sharing some behind-the-scenes tea about his marriage to Tamsin Egerton.

The 46-year-old Trap actor spoke about his romance with Egerton while speaking with his former O co-star, Julia Stiles, for Interview.

"We played husband and wife in the worst movie either of us have ever made. No offense to the director, it’ll remain nameless," Hartnett recalled. "It just got lost in post-production. We were shooting here in London and both had significant others, and both realized that wasn't going to work because we really liked each other."

He continued, "So I broke up with my girlfriend, she broke up with her boyfriend, and then after we stopped filming, we started to date.

It was mostly long-distance between New York and London at the start of their relationship, before Hartnett made the move to the U.K., where the pair currently reside.

"Then she came out to the States and we went on a long road trip where she met my parents and it kept going," Hartnett shared. "And then she kept staying with me, and I kept staying with her. We were living a lot of the time between houses together, and then she got pregnant and then we got married."

The two met making the 2013 movie The Lovers, and now share four kids -- welcoming their first, a daughter, in 2015.

Hartnett and the 35-year-old St Trinian's star later walked down the aisle in November 2021.

As for as integrating their children into their work, Harnett said they while the kids did come visit him on set of the M. Night Shyamalan thriller, he tries to make sure their lives are as normal as possible.

"Sometimes, but they're in school and we’re in the middle of nowhere, so they've got a nice outdoorsy life. We're not that far from London, so we've still got all that available to us. I try to come back more, is what I'm trying to say," he told Stiles. "So I'll go to shoot for hopefully only two, three weeks at a time, and then I'll come back and see them. But they came out for Trap. It's tough with school. You don't want them to feel like they're missing things with their friends."

His children also help to keep his life as normal as possible, with Hartnett telling Stiles that when working on a film as heavy as Trap, he simply has to change the subject and shake it off when walking back into the door when he gets home.