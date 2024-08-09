RHONJ Fans Slam Luis Ruelas For Encouraging Teresa Giudice’s Daughters to Wear Thongs, Short Skirts

YouTube/Instagram

Ruelas' questionable comments comes during the latest episode of he and Giudice’s podcast, Turning the Tables, during a conversation about their blended families.

The reality star shares daughters Gia 23, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 18, and Audriana, 14, with ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

"Try it all! You know, nothing bad, or anything like that. But I'm saying, like, go to the club and dance, wear a thong, wear a short skirt, show your legs off a little bit," Ruelas said he tells the girls.

"Yes!" Giudice exclaimed while nodding her head in agreement with her husband.

Ruelas, meanwhile, is a boy dad, and shares sons Nicholas, 23, and Louie Jr., 20, from his marriage to Marisa Dimartino Ruelas.

Because they're "the most proper girls [he's] ever met," the businessman said he wants Giudice's daughters to "take a risk" every once in a while.

Recalling a time when he passed down this sage advice to his stepdaughters, Ruelas looked back to the family's trip to Greece last year.

"You know what I told your daughters? 'Wear a thong. Do it now!" he remembered telling the girls. "Do it now 'cause I didn't do it when I was young. Do it now. Experience it now.'"

Ruelas added that when the girls eventually "came out in a thong," his response was, "You look f--ling amazing!"

Giudice seemed all for her husband's remarks, sharing that she too feels like she missed out on her more carefree younger years.

Fans, however, were not as supportive of Ruelas, calling his advice, "completely inappropriate," while one Instagram user branded him the "Ultimate Creep."

"Creep alert 🤮," another fan wrote, which was followed by, "Too creepy, this really crosses the line."

"This is HORRIBLE!” another critic commented, as someone else wondered, "Why is this conversation even happening!! Sick sick sick…"