Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Spill on 'Beautiful Experience' Working Together for Blink Twice

Kravitz and Tatum were just friends when they began working together creatively on her directorial debut, 'Blink Twice.' However, as their creative efforts blossomed, so did a romance.

Blink twice and you just might miss this couple's rare red carpet appearance.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were hand-in-hand for the premiere of Kravitz's directorial debut, Blink Twice, where they spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what it was like to work together on the psychological thriller.

"I think there is so much trust there," Kravitz, 35, explained, "and you're able to go to places that maybe you couldn't go with someone that you maybe don't know as well."

"So it was a really beautiful experience to work together creatively," she added.

While Kravitz and Tatum started off as friends when filming began, the pair have since gone public with their romance, and subsequently gotten engaged, over the course of working on the project.

For Tatum, 44, getting the chance to act under the direction of the woman he loves, and getting to collaborate together, was something that only cemented their bond.

"It was really interesting, because we started as friends just working on a project that we both really believe in," Tatum said. "When things start in that creative place... you just respect each other's point of view, you respect each other's mind, each others' experience in life."

"I now don't know what I would do creating without her," he continued. "Everybody was like, 'You sure you want to go create with your partner?' But I actually suggest that to almost everyone now, 'cause you really get to know who that person is and what they are to you, and who they are to you, when you're in the trenches."

"You go, 'Alright, I need to have your perspective right now. Tell me tell me what to do, tell me how to do it. Tell me what I don't know and what I'm not seeing,'" the Magic Mike alum added.

Kravitz and Tatum first sparked dating rumors in August 2021, and in October 2023, TMZ learned that he and the Batman actress had gotten engaged.

Kravitz's romance with Tatum is her first since her public split from ex-husband Karl Glusman. The two ended their relationship after 18 months of marriage in 2021.

Tatum, meanwhile, was previously married to his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan, from 2009 to 2019. The pair share daughter Everly, 11.

As for the film itself, Kravitz told ET, she was still processing the fact that her movie would soon be hitting theaters.

"I feel so many things. It's been a 7-year journey," the actress-turned-filmmaker said. "I don't think I even understand what's happening right now."

Written by Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum, Blink Twice stars Naomi Ackie as Frida, a cocktail waitress tired of being overlooked, who gets invited to billionaire tech mogul Slater King's (Tatum) private island for what seems like a nonstop luxurious party, but what starts off as a party in paradise quickly proves to be nothing more than an illusion when Frida's friend, Jess (Alia Shawkat) goes missing, and none of the other vacationers seem to care -- or even remember that Jess was there despite meeting her days earlier. It's then the dark drama soon becomes a literal fight for survival.

Blink Twice hits theaters August 23.