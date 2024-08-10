David Arquette 'Really Excited' to See Scream 7 -- Even If He Has 'Extreme FOMO' (Exclusive)

Everett Collection

The actor reflects on his character Dewey's death -- saying it's "still sad" to him -- while expressing excitement over Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and Kevin Williamson all reuniting for the next installment.

He may not be in them anymore, but David Arquette is still very interested to see how the Scream movies continue without him.

Speaking with TooFab ahead of the release of his new movie, The Good Half -- a movie about dealing with grief -- Arquette was asked whether he's fully grieved the loss of Dewey, after his character was killed off in brutal fashion in the fifth movie.

"I know, it's really still sad to me. Dewey was such an honor to play and be a part of those films and get to work with Wes and this incredible cast as well. It has been a grieving process," he said.

Arquette appeared in the first film back in 1996, playing a cop and love interest to Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers. As the movies went on, the relationship on-screen eventually fell apart, with Dewey moving back to Woodsboro after Gale became a morning show host in NYC. He was killed while protecting one of the fifth Scream's new cast members, Jenna Ortega's Tara Carpenter.

"It was a hard film to film, knowing that was happening," Arquette said of the requel. "And then one of the harder parts was knowing what the film had and doing press and not talking about it, or kind of stretch the truth and not really reveal anything. That was pretty hard for me."

"But I've accepted [his death] and I'll try and remember the good times," he added.

Arquette obviously sat out the sixth film, which was also the first movie in which Neve Campbell didn't appear, following a salary dispute with the studio. After the exits of both Ortega and Melissa Barrera from the seventh film, as well as director Christopher Landon, Campbell and Cox were brought back on board -- with Kevin Williamson, who wrote Scream 1, 2 and 4, stepping into the director's chair.

"There's extreme FOMO," Arquette said of seeing the series continue without him.

"I'm really excited to see what Kevin does since he wrote the first one and he's such a great filmmaker and artist and writer," he added of Williamson. "How he understands that world, it'll be really interesting to see his take on it and bringing the whole original crew back together, it is a very FOMO moment."