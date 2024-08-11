These Celebrity Couples All Had To Address Crazy Rumors About Their Romances

Getty

"Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don't disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you."

Rumors are always swirling in Hollywood about the lives of the rich and famous, especially when it comes to their relationships.

But sometimes the rumors get so ridiculous, that the stars themselves need to speak out and shut things down. From speculation about being in an open marriage to the use of witchcraft to seduce their partner, these stars have heard it all. At the end of the day, they say none of it is true.

Read on to find out the truth behind these rumors…

1. Andrew Garfield & Kate Tomas

Since Andrew Garfield went public with his girlfriend, Dr. Kate Tomas, rumors have been swirling about the couple. In particular, fans have accused Kate, who is a self-described “spiritual mentor” and “professional witch,” of using magic to seduce Andrew. Critics also cited the seduction masterclass she once had on her website. Kate recently spoke out about the “horrific accusations,” sharing that they were not true at all.

“[True seduction] is not about magic spells or manipulation. It has got nothing to do with how perfect their teeth are -- thank you, Reddit -- or whether they conform to conventional standards of beauty. People that are really attractive are full of charisma because they are authentically themselves and confidently anchored in that,” she said on her The Friday Emails podcast.

2. Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Last year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were the subject of a lot of rumors about their relationship, including reports that Travis was going to pop the question after just a few months of dating. Insiders alleged that Travis was actually going to propose to Taylor if his team won the Super Bowl in the middle of the celebration on the field. Travis finally clarified things, saying that the rumors were definitely not true.

“I’m focused on getting this [Super Bowl] ring. That’s all my mind is focused on right now,” Travis said during a press conference. No proposal came.

3. Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

After Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split in 2019, they continued to face rumors about their relationship. When Miley released her music video for “Flowers” several years later, fans claimed that it had been filmed in the same house where Liam had cheated on Miley with numerous women. But it turns out that Miley had already shut down rumors that there had been any cheating involved in their separation.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” Miley tweeted.

4. Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s whirlwind romance has sparked quite a lot of rumors about their relationship. One of those allegations was that the couple were actually in a PR relationship and everything between them was fake. Priyanka chose to finally address the rumors while making a joke during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix special.

“Since we got married, people questioned our marriage, ‘Ah, it’s a publicity stunt,’” Priyanka said when she took the mic. “How could it be? I didn’t even know who Nick Jonas was. All I knew was that he was Kevin Jonas’ baby brother.”

5. Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval’s relationship with Ariana Madix caused a lot of major drama, ultimately culminating in their split. But during their nine year romance, rumors swirled that they were actually in an open relationship. During an episode of Vanderpump Rules that aired in early 2023, Tom was confronted about being at a bar with his co-star Raquel Leviss -- which had fueled rumors that he was in an open relationship with Ariana. When Tom was questioned, he denied allegations.

“That is the most f--king ridiculous f--king thing ever,” Tom said during the episode.

While the couple weren’t in an open relationship, Tom was in fact cheating on Ariana with Raquel.

6. Shakira & Gerard Piqué

When Shakira and Gerard Piqué split in 2022, rumors surfaced that Shakira had discovered that Gerard was having an affair thanks to a jar of strawberry jam. The rumors stated that Shakira was the only one in the household who enjoyed the jam and when she came home one day to discover someone else had eaten it, she knew something was amiss. Shakira later told The Times that she hadn’t heard that story and insisted the whole thing was “not true.”

7. Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski were once the subject of divorce rumors all because of some bad lip reading. During a red carpet appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes, fans believed that they had seen John tell Emily that he “can’t wait for the divorce.” Sources later shared that there were no issues between Emily and John and that the lip reading had been incorrect.

Emily later shut down the rumors in her own way, posing for a photo with Selena Gomez while jokingly covering her mouth.

8. Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino

Fans have been incredibly curious about Sydney Sweeney’s love life but there’s not much information about her fiance Jonathan Davino. On many occasions, Jonathan has actually been referred to as the heir of a pizza company but Sydney says those are all just rumors. She finally shut things down -- but didn’t exactly clarify what Jonathan does for work.

“He’s not a restaurateur. I have no idea where that came from. He’s also not the heir of a pizza company,” she told Glamour UK. “He’s a business guy. He’s from Chicago. We’ve been watching [this narrative] for six years now and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’”

9. Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green

When Megan Fox announced her third pregnancy in 2016, fans believed she was separated from her husband Brian Austin Green. That fueled a lot of speculation about the father of her child -- with many believing it could have been one of her former co-stars. It turns out that she and Brian had secretly reconciled but Megan took the chance to shut down the rumors with a funny Instagram post. On her profile, she posted now-deleted photos of Shia LaBeouf, Will Arnett and Jake Johnson, adding the caption “#notthefather.”

10. Steph Curry & Ayesha Curry

In 2021, Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry were the subject of reports that they were in an open relationship. The rumors started after gossip social media account Deux Moi posted that a “well-known NBA couple” were seeing people outside of their marriage. When a follower later called out Ayesha in her comment section, she quickly shut down the rumors.