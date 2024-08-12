Everything Elle King Said About Dad Rob Schneider In Full Dumb Blonde Podcast

Getty/TikTok

King admits the pair are "not flowing right now" and accuses him of "talking out your ass," before claiming he sent her to "fat camp," "forgot every single birthday" and would "forget that he had me" when they went on trips together.

Elle King's full podcast interview with Bunnie Xo has been released -- and she certainly had a lot to say about her father, Rob Schneider, and their roller coaster relationship.

After a video teaser of the episode made headlines on Sunday, the rest of the conversation was released Monday, where more details were revealed about her allegedly strained history with her dad, who has appeared in movies such as The Hot Chick and Deuce Bigalow.

During the podcast, King said her father "would always be working" growing up, telling Xo -- the wife of Jelly Roll -- that she "didn't have a massive amount of structure" in her life as a kid.

"My mom was a hustler, my mom was working, she had three jobs ... if I would ever spend a summer with my dad, it would be on a movie set and I would get lost in the shuffle," shared King, who was mostly raised by her model mother London King and stepdad Justin Tesa in Ohio.

When asked whether she felt like the pair could ever connect, she added, "Not until I was much much older."

"I think dads who make the choice to connect with their kids, do. My dad and my relationship is a real big ebb and flow. Right now, we're not flowing," she continued. "I disagree with a lot of things that he says and he is just ... you can want someone to change so much and ultimately, you can't control anyone else's actions, you can't control people's feelings ... all you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings."

"Sometimes I f--king boil up, I boil over and I f--king bust my lid. I'm trying so hard to not be that way," King continued, saying she's tried different ways of communicating with her father -- including letters, speaking softly, yelling -- to no avail.

"Everyone else is the problem because they're perfect and they're right. Ultimately, it made me a very strong person, but I'm also an extremely anxious person too," the "Ex's & Oh's" singer said.

According to King, she had a compulsive eating disorder as a pre-teen, something a lot of people in her family apparently had "big issues" with.

"I was a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp. It was rough. Then I got in trouble one year, I sprained my ankle and didn't lose weight. It was very toxic and very silly," shared King. "I went two summers in a row, I was 11 and 12. They literally, you get like a slice of turkey and steamed vegetables for every meal and they make you work out, all day long."

"You need f--king therapy. You need to talk about it! I never had therapy," King continued, claiming she wasn't the only celebrity kid who went to the facility.

For King, things between her and her father growing up got so bad, "it got to a point where I didn't want to spend a summer with him."

"He was filming this one prison movie in Stockton, California, in a prison. I had already started getting tattooed and it was like 108 degrees every day. I was having to wear sweaters because my dad was very anti-tattoos or any form of self expression that differed from what he wanted. Not that he ever even thought about me," she recalled. "I would get in so much trouble if I ever messed up a shot or if I ever was like an arm in the camera or if I ever was talking, I would get in f--king trouble."

"I'm really putting this s--t out here right now, but my dad forgot about every single birthday," she then claimed. "I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school class ... they brought me cupcakes, I came home and my dad forgot my birthday. I put every ounce of my being in to my son's birthday. Because I know how it feels to be forgotten on your birthday. It's my f--king day. Give me that."

After she got kicked out of a school in New York when she was in 6th or 7th grade, King said her mother was "done" with her and told her dad, "she's f--king your problem" now. "He was like, 'What do you want me to do with her?'" claimed King, before detailing an alleged trip they took to Amsterdam together when she was 14.

She said her dad hired a 21-year-old woman to be her nanny while they were there -- and while the woman would bring her to the flower markets every day, King said she would ditch her and go to the red light district. Per King, the nanny never told her father this, because she was afraid of losing her job.

"Anytime my dad would have me on a trip, he would like forget that he had me," King continued, saying Schneider would tell her to "take one of the security guards" whenever she wanted to leave where they were staying, instead of joining his daughter. She recalled spending a day with one of the guards at a local amusement park, riding all the rides, taking photo booth pictures with him and more.

When asked by Xo if her dad ever tried to help her launch her music career, King said he didn't.

"No. I didn't talk to my dad ... I go 4-5 years without talking to my dad. I got signed, I released my album. When I put out my record and people finally started asking about my dad, my dad called me like, 'Don't f--king talk about me in the press,'" she then claimed. "Okay, great. But also, get f--ked."

"Listen, people have asked me about your f--king ass for years and like, you're talking out your ass and you're talking s--t about drag and f--king anti-gay rights and it's like, get f--ked," she continued, this after Schneider criticized the Olympics for including drag queens in the opening ceremony.

"He's just talking out of his ass. I want to use this opportunity to say, I disagree. I do not agree with what he says," she exclaimed. "I believe in all forms of love and I just believe in anyone finding their happiness and they joy in whatever way, whatever capacity that is. There are no politics when it comes to love, that's it."

"He never helped me, I never wanted his help. He also didn't have a very good reputation," she added. "It was like, I don't want to be associated with him. I'm gonna get in trouble for saying that, I don't care. He's just not nice. He's not nice. And I wanted to be nice. My whole thing is, I always want people to want to work with me again."

It's unclear how long King and her father have been on the outs, but they most recently appeared together on stage at a New Year's Eve event in Nashville on December 31, 2023.