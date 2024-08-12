Argument Over Snoring Takes Deadly Turn for Pennsylvania Neighbors

One man is dead and another was just sentenced to jail time, after "ongoing arguments" between the two escalated in fatal fashion.

A Pennsylvania man has been sent to jail after a dispute between neighbors involving one's snoring ended in a fatal stabbing.

Last week, Christopher Casey (above), 56, was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months in Montgomery County jail -- followed by three years probation -- for his role in the death of Robert Wallace, 62. This after Casey entered a guilty plea to manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime.

The deadly confrontation went down on January 15, with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office laying out what allegedly happened in a press release at the time.

Upper Moreland Township Police responded to a 911 call made by Casey regarding a stabbing at his residence. When they arrived, the found Wallace "suffering from stab wounds," while Casey also had a stab wound to his right thigh. Both were transported to Abington Hospital, where Wallace was pronounced dead.

"On scene, Upper Moreland police found a large military-style knife and a cellphone on the front porch of Casey’s home," read the release. "In a nearby grassy area, they found a window screen that had been removed from a window by the front door. The window was open when police arrived."

Per the DA, the two men were known to police due to "ongoing arguments, including arguments about the defendant’s loud snoring, which the victim could hear through the shared wall of the two residences."

According to the AP, prosecutors said Casey stabbed Wallace after Wallace showed up to his neighbor's residence while Casey was eating -- removing the screen from his window while threatening to kill Casey over his snoring.

"Following a verbal altercation between the two men, Casey used a large, military style knife to stab Wallace several times," said the DA.