Teresa Giudice Defends Luis Ruelas' Shocking Comment About Margaret Josephs' Son on RHONJ Reunion

Bravo

The non-traditional 'RHONJ' reunion also saw a special announcement from the Fudas, who revealed they were expecting their third child together via IVF.

Back at the scene of the crime!

The ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey returned to Rails restaurant Sunday night in lieu of a traditional season-ending reunion, to watch back the watch back the epic season 14 finale that has Bravo wondering what comes next for this franchise.

Separated in different private rooms in the restaurant, the women were given the choice of where they wanted to sit and re-live that wild last supper, during which Jackie Goldschneider was seemingly revealed to be the one behind everything that Teresa Giudice tried to pin on Margaret Josephs throughout the season.

One room had Goldschneider, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Giudice, who she was able to remain friendly with despite admitting that it was in fact her that invited Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas' ex into the fray.

The other, meanwhile, saw Danielle Cabral, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Jenn Fessler attempt to break bread as they simultaneously watched the finale in their respective room.

Ruelas' comment came during the lookback, which also featured clips from throughout the season, with the entrepreneur seen on camera wishing Josephs' son would "suffer."

When the cast members saw the clip for the first time during the sit-down, Josephs said she was "horrified" by the comment. "I had to make the sign of the cross," the 57-year-old said. "That's disgusting."

After Catania chimed in to say that Ruelas, "would get s--" for saying that, Giudice replied, "I don't care."

"Listen, my kids suffered!" the Bravolebrity who shares Gia, 23, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 18, and Audriana, 14, with ex-husband Joe Giudice, continued. "My stepson suffered. My daughters suffered."

Giudice told Catania not to "stick up for" Josephs after she doubled down on Ruelas' remark being "wrong."

Giudice told her co-stars to "drop it."

"He was upset. People make mistakes," she added. "I know he did not mean to say that. I'll make sure he says sorry."

And Ruelas did say sorry, just days after the finale aired on August 4.

"The finale was very tough for me to watch," Ruelas wrote on his Instagram Story. "I was disappointed in my actions in bringing up Margaret Josephs [sic] son. I know better than to bring up someone's child and it is something I deeply regret."

He continued, "I do want to apologize and acknowledge that I was wrong."

As for Teresa’s estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, she called Ruelas' comments "one of the lowest lows" she's witnessed on 14 seasons of the Bravo show.

Elsewhere during the sit-down, there was some levity, which came in large part from the Fuda, who revealed her news during a toast.

After Gorga started by saying there was "a lot of life to be had," Fuda chimed in, adding, "Considering I'm pregnant!"

Fuda opened up about her upcoming arrival with People, gushing about how "excited" she and her husband John are to be a "party of six."

Fuda told the outlet that their family, which includes their daughters, Gianella, 4, and Giuliana, 2, and John's son, Jaiden, 17, from a previous relationship, had not felt "complete" prior to her positive pregnancy test.

Fuda added that Jaiden, who she adopted, "loves being a big brother."

"He's such a family kid. I know there's a big age gap, but he loves to hang out with the kid," she added. "He and his girlfriend, they'll actually come play with the kids for hours just to spend time with them."

Sharing more of the news on Instagram, the Fudas, who conceived the little one via IVF, wrote, "With full hearts, we are counting our many blessings as we excitedly anticipate becoming a family of 6."