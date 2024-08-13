Scott Peterson Speaks Out More Than 20 Years After Death of Wife Laci, Denies Murder

Zuma Press

Speaking out for the first time since Laci's murder, Scott Peterson denies killing his wife as he shares his side of the story, in the new Peacock documentary, 'Face to Face with Scott Peterson.'

Scott Peterson is breaking his silence.

For the first time in the more than 20 years since his arrest for the 2002 murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, Scott, who is currently behind bars at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, is opening up in the new Peacock documentary, Face to Face with Scott Peterson.

The three-part doc will see Peterson share his side of the story, as he continues to deny his involvement in the murder of Laci and their unborn son Conner, for which he was convicted.

Claiming that police and prosecutors ignored significant leads and relied solely on circumstantial evidence, Peterson says police were steadfast in their quest to convict him, and only him, of double murder during his trial in 2004.

"I regret not testifying [at my trial], but if I have a chance to show people what the truth is, and if they are willing to accept it, it would be the biggest thing that I can accomplish right now -- because I didn't kill my family," Scott says, according to PEOPLE.

The Peacock doc also chronicles the appeal launched last January by the Los Angeles Innocence Project in an attempt to overturn Scott's conviction.

During his five-month-long murder trial, prosecutors described Scott as a man who did not want to become a father, and committed murder to get out of his marriage without having to pay spousal and child support.

"That is so offensive and so disgusting," he says about the prosecutor's allegations. "I certainly regret cheating on Laci, absolutely. It was about a childish lack of self-esteem, selfish me traveling somewhere, lonely that night because I wasn't at home. Someone makes you feel good because they want have sex with you."

The cheating? He's opening up about that too, saying his affair with Fresno massage therapist, Amber Frey, was one of the biggest mistakes he made ahead of Laci's disappearance.

"It's horrible," the former Modesto-area fertilizer salesperson says. "I was a total a-hole to be having sex outside our marriage."

As for those supporting him, Scott has the backing of his sister-in-law Janey, who also appears in the doc, and became a lawyer -- in part -- to fight for his freedom.

Also speaking with People ahead of its release, Janey tells the outlet that while Scott's affair and his dishonesty was "devastating and upsetting," he was charged with the wrong crime.

"Scott lied about cheating and that was upsetting," Janey says. "But he wasn't charged with infidelity. He was charged with murder."