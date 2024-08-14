Video Shows Girl, 8, Help Fight Off Armed Robber with Bat to Protect Her Dad

CBS Minnesota//Ramsey County Jail

The suspect -- dressed in an Amazon uniform -- pulled out a gun, before both the liquor store clerk and his 8-year-old daughter sprung to action.

An armed robber in Minnesota targeted the wrong liquor store.

According to CBS News, Conchobhar Morrell, 37, has been charged with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery after allegedly holding up Big Discount Liquors in Maplewood last Saturday.

In surveillance video provided by the store, a man -- who the store manager later identified as Morell -- is seen approaching the cashier while wearing an Amazon uniform, both hands in his pockets. He then pulls out what's been described as a "realistic BB gun"

The store manager Leo, who spoke with CBS, said that's when Morell "put the gun on the table. He asked me to give him all the money and everything in the register, I told him yes -- I'll give you everything."

As this was happening, Leo's 8-year-old daughter was nearby -- with the clerk saying he told Morell he was only concerned for her safety and he could take anything he wanted.

But when Morell began to walk behind the counter with the gun still raised, Leo sprung to action.

"I'm a dad, I'm not going to let that happen," Leo told CBS, as footage shows him punch the armed robber in the face, before pushing him toward the door and eventually down to the ground.

That's when the manager's daughter also joined the fray -- grabbing a metal bat Leo had behind the register, running toward the pair, and hitting Morell repeatedly with the it.

According to the outlet, Leo later asked her why she did what she did -- and "she told him that she wanted to defend him and that she loved him so much." The manager, meanwhile, hadn't even realized what she had done until he watched the footage back.

"That day, I just wanted to cry. When I saw the video, I didn't expect she'd do that. I expect a little girl crying, screaming," Leo said.

According to KARE, citing court docs, a BB replica of a Sig Sauer .45 was found at the scene, while the suspect was found walking near the store. He allegedly "resisted" officers at first, before being detained. The man was rocking a fresh wound under his eye -- though he reportedly denied being at the liquor store and said his injuries were from an altercation two days prior.